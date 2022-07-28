Vitamin D supplements not effective in reducing risk of fractures: Study

Taking supplements of Vitamin D, popularly known as the sunshine vitamin, may not reduce the risk of fractures in adults, claims a study.

Although Vitamin D supplements are widely prescribed and used to benefit bone health, definitive data on whether these supplements reduce fractures in the general population have been inconsistent.

The demand for Vitamin D supplements also increased particularly during the pandemic, with many studies claiming them to play a definitive role in Covid severity.

The new study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, advances scientific understanding on this subject. It showed that compared to placebo, supplemental vitamin D3 (2000 IU/day) did not reduce the total, non-vertebral, or hip fractures.

The analyses also showed that there were no effects of supplemental Vitamin D3 on major osteoporotic fractures, wrist fractures, or pelvic fractures.