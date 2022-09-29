MVA govt's STEMI scheme saves 6,000 rural folks from heart attacks, deaths

Under the programme, the number of heart cases detected and treated are: Pune (998), Nashik (860), Ratnagiri (683), Thane (663), Nanded (615), Kolhapur (500), Nagpur (404), Aurangabad (373), Wardha (346), Solapur (343), Jalna (219), and Akola (140). As per latest data, Maharashtra has witnessed an increase in cardiovascular diseases among men in 30-40 years and women in the 40-60 age group, while the WHO has estimated that of the 15-30 lakh deaths per year in India, 35 per cent of victims are young adults. The STEMI Maharashtra Programme was intended to combat this epidemic through an AI-powered advanced diagnosis and care programme which would gradually cover all the 36 districts in the state, to arrest premature deaths and disabilities due to heart problems, said a health department officer, requesting anonymity.

"A total of 145 primary health facilities, including rural Hospitals, sub-District hospitals, district hospitals were upgraded as spokes for STEMI detection and thrombolysis, and are linked with 38 hubs - as the nearest tertiary care facility equipped with a CATH LAB facility for treatment," said Dr Bhograj. This helps rapid diagnosis of heart disease in all government centres in the state along with timely treatment by teams of cardiologists at the tertiary care facilities and help save valuable lives, he said. The strategy adopted by Tricog was to spread awareness among patients with heart disease symptoms of chest pains, breathlessness, palpitations, among others, and approach the nearest government facility without delays.