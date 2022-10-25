New cancer research offers a way out of painful effects of chemotherapy

One of the most effective ways of treating cancer today is 'chemotherapy'. However, chemotherapy attacks cancerous cells as well as other normal cells in the body due to which the condition of a cancer patient worsens for a few days.

Indian researchers have now discovered a technique whose therapy will only attack cancerous cells and not harm the rest of the body's cells.

The micro-RNA developed by researchers from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) specifically kills cervical cancer cells. The currently available treatments for cervical cancer are chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but it also has an effect on non-cancerous cells, which is quite harmful and toxic.

The findings of the study could pave the way for the development of micro-RNA therapy that is not harmful to the treatment of cervical cancer in the future.

This micro-RNA has been discovered by a team of researchers from BHU led by Samarendra Kumar Singh, Assistant Professor, School of Biotechnology, Institute of Science, BHU. During the study, Singh and his Ph. D student Garima Singh demonstrated that a human micro-RNA, miR-34a, kills the viral E6 gene, which in turn shuts down an oncogenic cell cycle factor, and kills only cervical cancer cells.