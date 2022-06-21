Postpartum depression affects dads too: Research

If you thought only women faced depression during pregnancy and post-birth, you may be wrong. New research shows men also face severe mood changes in the period surrounding their child's birth, but their condition is often overlooked.

Researchers from Deakin University in Australia mined Reddit posts and discovered that dads' posting behaviors in the period surrounding their child's birth can be a warning sign for depression.

One in five dads experiences anxiety in the perinatal period - the time before and after their child's birth. One in ten also experiences depression.

However, support for fathers' mental health in the perinatal period is limited,

revealed the study published in JMIR Pediatrics and Parenting.

"It's a huge public health problem that's not being addressed," said Dr. Sam Teague, who was until recently a postdoctoral research fellow at Deakin's Center for Social and Early Emotional Development.