Playing card games has 7 mental health benefits you never knew

When it comes to spending a good time with friends and family, who doesn't love playing card games? Games like Monopoly Deal, and Monopoly Bid have always been top picks for weekend game nights, picnics, and parties.

Although most people consider card games to be just another pastime activity, studies indicate that playing card games can offer numerous educational, emotional as well as psychological benefits, ranging from improved math skills to an increased sense of self-esteem.

According to Dr. Wilona Annunciation, MD, Consultant Psychiatrist & Founder, CATALYSTS, "Playing card games can help us rejuvenate and positively impact our mental health in ways more than one!"

Here are seven surprising mental health benefits of playing card games shared by Dr. Annunciation:

Pump up for the ultimate showdown! Games are fun. There's no getting around it. They trigger the release of dopamine hormones, making you feel more upbeat and boosting your energy levels. Playing card games help you develop a positive attitude while leaving you energized to take on various challenges. For instance, in the Classic Card Game Clue, you are driven to connect the dots from the Evidence and Case files cards, narrow down your suspect lists, rule out people by carrying out investigations, and solve the mystery.

Conversations over a game of cards? Card games are an excellent way to foster relationships. Remember all those afternoons, playing cards with your siblings, cousins, or friends? These indoor games bring out some people's competitive nature while reflecting the helpful nature of others. Either way, the interactions that take place while playing games help strengthen relationships and reconnect with your loved ones. Playing a card game can help people break the ice socially and motivate them to spend time with their peers. Building interpersonal relationships through games have always carried an organic and spontaneous element to it, instantly creating a relaxed, comfortable environment. Card games facilitate conversation, encourage teamwork, and foster a spirit of friendly competition. Games like Monopoly Deal or even Monopoly Bid - your trading, buying, and selling properties, lead to amazing moments of conversations, discussions, and even fights!