Thursday, August 6, 2020
Microsoft Announces New Platform to Help Indian Firms Return to Work

The ‘Power Platform Return to the Workplace' solution is a comprehensive, end-to-end set of modules

Microsoft unveils new platform to help Indian firms return to work
'Power Platform Return to the Workplace' solution will help organisations prepare for the return to work in India. Pinterest

Microsoft on Thursday announced the general availability of its Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution in India to help organisations prepare for the return to work.

Returning to the workplace will be a phased process and it will be vital for organisations to be equipped to give their leaders and employees timely and accurate information.

Designed for fast deployment and customisation, the ‘Power Platform Return to the Workplace’ solution is a comprehensive, end-to-end set of modules built on a secure and compliant platform, Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft unveils new platform to help Indian firms return to work
The solution will be free to download and use for businesses of all sizes. Pixabay

Together, the modules provide an end-to-end experience for executive leaders, facility managers, employees, managers, as well as health and safety leaders.

The solution will be free to download and use for businesses of all sizes as an integral part of all existing and new paid Power Apps licenses.

“The ability to be agile, react swiftly to changing conditions, and adapt will be core to the success of companies. Fast feedback loops and acting on data available within the organisation will matter most for accurate and informed decision making,” elaborated Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

The new solution comprises tools like ‘Location Readiness,’ ‘Employee Health and Safety Management,’ ‘Workplace Care Management,’ and ‘Location Management’.

Microsoft unveils new platform to help Indian firms return to work
It provides an opportunity for Microsoft partners to help and support customers with customizations and deployment.  Pixabay

It provides an opportunity for Microsoft partners to help and support customers with customizations and deployment.

According to the company, the ‘Power Platform’ is a low-code platform that allows organisations to analyse data, build solutions, automate processes, and create virtual agents, to meet business challenges effectively.

“We believe the new Return to Workplace solution will help our customers reopen responsibly, monitor intelligently, and protect continuously with solutions for the rapidly evolving needs of the workplace,” Sodhi said. (IANS)

