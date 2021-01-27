Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Education
Education

Microsoft’s Remote Learning Products Gain Popularity

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quoted that 200 million students and educators are relying on Microsoft products for remote learning

Microsoft
Microsoft products are all rage for remote education. Pixabay

Driven by video conferencing platform Teams, more than 200 million students and educators worldwide now rely on Microsoft education products for remote learning, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has stressed.

Speaking to analysts during the company’s Q2 2021 earnings call, Nadella said that in AI, the company offers the most comprehensive portfolio of tools, frameworks, and infrastructure.

“We built Teams that bring together multiple capabilities. It brings together to chat. It brings together meetings, collaboration as well as business process workflow, all into one scaffolding,” Nadella said on Tuesday.

“Whether it’s SAP, ServiceNow, and even Salesforce, all of these applications are getting integrated into Teams very rapidly and so that’s the power of Teams as a platform capability, not just knowledge workers collaborating,” The Microsoft CEO stressed.

He said that the pandemic has shown the importance of empowering the two billion frontline workers around the world with the right technology and Teams is at the forefront.

Microsoft
Microsoft remote learning systems. Pixabay

Microsoft Teams reached more than 115 million daily users by the end of 2020.

Nadella said recently that Microsoft Teams could soon be as significant as the Internet browsers and operating systems.

Last week, enterprise application software provider SAP and Microsoft announced to integrate video conference and collaboration platform Teams with SAPs intelligent suite of solutions.

“The case for digital transformation has never been more urgent,” said Nadella. (IANS)

