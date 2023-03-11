Chinese efforts bear fruit; Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to re-establish diplomatic relations

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties, reopen embassies, and exchange ambassadors within two months, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The decision to re-establish relations, which were severed in 2016, came following talks that took place from March 6 through March 10 in Beijing, SPA reported citing a trilateral statement issued by the Kingdom, Iran, and China.

"Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to respect state sovereignty and not interfere in internal matters," the statement said, adding that the two countries foreign ministers will meet soon to arrange for the exchange of envoys and discuss means to enhance ties, Al Arabiya reported.