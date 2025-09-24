Iran's supreme leader rules out imminent nuclear talks with US

Tehran, Sep 24: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned against nuclear negotiations with the United States under the present circumstances, saying it will not serve Iran's national interests.

"Under the present circumstances, negotiation with the US government is, firstly, of no help to our national interests, fails to have any benefit for us and will not prevent any loss," Khamenei said in a televised address on Tuesday.

He added that it would even lead to "major" losses for Iran, some of which could be "irreparable."

Khamenei said the American side had determined the final result of negotiations in advance by demanding the cessation of nuclear activities and uranium enrichment in Iran, stressing that such a process was not negotiations but "dictation and imposition."

He noted that the US had also demanded Iran abandon short-, medium- and long-range missiles, adding that it was aimed at preventing Iran from being able to respond to potential acts of aggression, Xinhua news agency reported.