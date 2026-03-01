The USD 14 billion paradox

The urban transformation of Ashgabat has come with a staggering price tag, estimated at over USD 14 billion. This financial titanism is fueled by “Blue Gold,” Turkmenistan’s natural gas reserves, the fourth-largest in the world. While the government receives 85 percent of its revenue from energy exports to China, Russia, and potentially Europe, this wealth rarely trickles down to the populace.

Instead, it is funneled into vanity projects. From the world’s largest indoor Ferris wheel to the world’s largest horse-shaped stadium, the government’s priorities are clear. This obsession with grandeur dates back to the country’s first president, the late Saparmurat Niyazov, who famously ordered an ice castle to be built in the middle of a desert. Today, this legacy continues under a rigid system where the state claims nearly 99 percent of election votes while maintaining an unemployment rate estimated at 60 percent.

The result is the “City of the Dead”: a record-breaking capital that only legally registered citizens can inhabit, leaving the new districts eerily empty.

The scarcity behind the shine

While Ashgabat boasts the record for the most fountain pools in a public place, flowing day and night in celebration of state power, the rest of the country is parched. Turkmenistan is currently facing a worsening hydrological and humanitarian crisis.

The survival of the nation depends on the Amu Darya River, a vital artery that is rapidly retreating due to the dual pressures of climate change and regional mismanagement. In the rural provinces, water is a disappearing luxury, yet in the capital, it remains a decorative plaything, used to maintain the lush, artificial parks of the “White City.”

This disparity extends to a worsening food security crisis. Despite its marble exterior and the wealth generated from natural gas, Turkmenistan imports 60 percent of its food. The average Turkmen family is caught in a vice of hyperinflation and scarcity, often spending 70 to 80 percent of their total income on basic groceries. Literal “bread lines” have become a fixture of daily life. Citizens wait for hours in front of state-run stores for a chance to purchase subsidized flour or oil, only to be turned away when stocks inevitably run out.

While begging and scavenging for food have become increasingly common in the provinces, the state-run media broadcasts a parallel reality of abundance. Paradoxically, even as citizens struggle to eat, the regime is planning to close subsidized food schemes, claiming the population is prosperous enough to navigate a “free market.”

This systemic neglect is coupled with exploitation; thousands of public sector workers, including teachers and doctors, are forced into the cotton fields every season as manual labor to sustain the regime’s agricultural quotas. The marble of Ashgabat is, in a very literal sense, built on the parched earth and hungry labor of its people.