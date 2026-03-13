How Did Iran’s Third Ayatollah Become a Millionaire—And That Too Through Assets in Western Cities Whose Culture He Professed to Hate?

Here are key things to know about Mojtaba Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamenei was born on September 8, 1969, in Mashhad, a major religious city in northeastern Iran. An Iranian Shia cleric, he became the country’s third Supreme Leader in 2026. He is the second son of Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for nearly four decades as Supreme Leader. Mojtaba was nine years old when his father emerged as a leading figure during the Iranian Revolution.

He is believed to have strong connections with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, one of the most powerful institutions in Iran. As a teenager, Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly served in the Iran–Iraq War as part of the IRGC’s Habib Battalion, a unit that later produced several senior commanders, including Esmail Kowsari. Many Iranian analysts say he has also played a significant role in the appointment of senior IRGC officials.

After the Iran-Iraq war, he moved to Qom, Iran’s main centre of Shia scholarship, where he studied Islamic theology at its renowned seminary. He trained under prominent scholars, including Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, later becoming a cleric who taught advanced jurisprudence (Kharij-e Fiqh) and theology.

Over the years, Mojtaba Khamenei has often been described as a “shadow prince” or a gatekeeper within the office of the Supreme Leader, wielding significant influence behind the scenes. Although he has rarely appeared in public or held formal government office, analysts say he exercised considerable power within his father’s political network.He is widely seen as sharing the hardline and ultraconservative views of his father, Ali Khamenei, having spent decades working in his shadow and gaining a deep understanding of the mechanisms of Iran’s political and security establishment.

Reformist politicians have accused Mojtaba Khamenei of influencing the 2005 and 2009 presidential elections. Reports claim he operated behind the scenes to support the hardline conservative candidate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, allegedly using networks linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij to help secure Ahmadinejad’s victory. The disputed 2009 election triggered widespread protests across Iran, known as the Green Movement. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets demanding, “Where is my vote?” while accusing the government of election fraud and calling for democratic reforms. Protesters adopted the green colour from the campaign of Mir-Hossein Mousavi, which soon became the symbol of the movement.