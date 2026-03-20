Who Was Saleh Mohammadi, the 19-Year-Old Wrestler Executed by Iran Along with Two Others?

The 2026 Iranian protests escalated on January 8, 2026, when millions of people assembled in Tehran to demonstrate against the country’s economic crisis and rising inflation. Amid an internet blackout, Iranian security forces resorted to weapons and ammunition. TIME magazine reported that the intensified crackdown in the country resulted in more than 30,000 deaths.

The IHRNGO director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam condemned the executions of the protesters and warned about the “dangers of the mass execution of protesters and political prisoners in the coming weeks.” Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam stated that the sentencing of the protesters was conducted through “grossly unfair trials.” He further alleged that their confessions were extracted through “torture and coercion.”

“We consider these executions to constitute extrajudicial killings carried out with the intent of creating terror to suppress political dissent,” Moghaddam wrote.

He further claimed that the country is currently at risk of mass executions of protesters and urged the international community to act immediately on the matter.

Who was Saleh Mohammadi?

Mohammadi was a 19-year-old freestyle wrestler who won a bronze medal at the Saitev International Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The young athlete was arrested in January after the Iranian demonstrations suddenly escalated.