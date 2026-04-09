Dems Say Iran Ceasefire Doesn’t Change Fact That ‘Unstable, Unhinged, and Unfit’ Trump Must Go

US President Donald Trump’s whiplash-inducing announcement late Tuesday of a two-week ceasefire with Iran did nothing to diminish calls for his removal from office, with Democratic lawmakers arguing that the president’s genocidal threat earlier in the day—and his decision to launch the illegal war in the first place—cannot be walked back.

“The president has threatened a genocide against the Iranian people, and is continuing to leverage that threat,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said in a statement after the deal was announced. “He has launched a massive war of enormous risk and of catastrophic consequence without reason, rationale, nor congressional authorization—which is as clear a violation of the Constitution as any.”

“Each day this goes on, the risk and criminality of these actions escalate for our nation and the world,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “We cannot risk the world nor the wellbeing of our nation any longer... Whether by his Cabinet or Congress, the president must be removed from office. We are playing with the brink.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), one of two Iranian Americans in Congress, said while she was “momentarily relieved” by news of the ceasefire, “this doesn’t change anything.”

“Trump threatened genocide and war crimes against Iranians this morning,” Ansari wrote. “His statements that ‘a whole civilization will die’ and that he’ll take Iran ‘back to the stone ages’ confirm that he is mentally unstable, unhinged, and unfit for office or any position of authority.”