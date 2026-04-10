BJP Releases Manifesto for West Bengal Elections 2026, Vows to End ‘Period of Darkness’ Under 15 Years of TMC Rule

On Friday, April 10, 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The manifesto, titled “Bhoroshar Shopoth”, is positioned as a roadmap to transform the state from what the party describes as “darkness” to development, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The manifesto was released in Kolkata by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and outlines 15 key promises for the people of West Bengal. Addressing the media after the launch, Shah strongly criticised the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, describing its 15-year rule as a “period of darkness.” He alleged a breakdown in law and order and claimed that the people of the state are now seeking change.

“This manifesto is a path to bring every section of Bengal out of despair. It will show a new way out for farmers surrounded by various kinds of fears. This manifesto will also place before the people of Bengal the roadmap for the developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Modi,” Shah said, adding that people feel “frightened and disillusioned” and are now looking for hope.