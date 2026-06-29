Despite Its Best Efforts, Iran Won’t Be Able to Toll the Strait of Hormuz. Here’s Why

Tensions have again escalated in the Middle East, with the United States and Iran trading strikes around the Strait of Hormuz.

It follows reports of an Iranian drone attack on a cargo ship trying to transit through the strait. Both the US and Iran have accused each other of breaking the agreed 60-day interim peace deal.

Since Iran was attacked by the US and Israel it has increasingly signalled its intent to make control of the Strait of Hormuz a permanent feature. This has raised fears that after the conflict, it could permanently impose tolls on the roughly 130 ships that transit the strait each day.

While Iran may desire a guaranteed source of revenue, the region is unlikely to accept it tolling the strait. More importantly, it would not work. The Strait of Hormuz is not a canal.

No legal way

The world is right to be concerned. Since the war began, Iran has sought to deter ships from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, attacking more than 40 neutral merchant vessels and killing several innocent merchant mariners.

See also: Panama president rules out talks with Trump over canal threat

Combined with missile and drone attacks and the placement of sea mines in the strait, commercial shipping has effectively ground to a halt for more than three months, with significant economic consequences.

Concern has been further fuelled by the wording of the recent 14-point interim deal, which stated that Iran would use its “best efforts” to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels “with no charge, for 60 days only”.

The plan says Iran would discuss future arrangements with Oman and other Gulf states, “in line with applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz”.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Strait of Hormuz is an international strait where all ships enjoy a right of transit passage that coastal states cannot suspend.

While parts of the strait pass through Iranian territorial waters, the main traffic separation scheme lies within Omani waters. Traffic separation schemes are routes established by the International Maritime Organisation to safely manage traffic in busy chokepoints. Think of them as recommended roadways.

Despite concerns about the wording of the deal, Iran could not lawfully impose a toll on transit passage.

But also no practical way

But the real question is whether Iran could practically impose a toll, particularly given it has effectively halted most commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz for more than three months.

At first glance, there are obvious precedents. Ships pay to transit canals such as the Suez and Panama canals.