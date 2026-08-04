Palestine’s Gaza City Holds Mass Funeral for 112 People Killed in Israel's 2023 Sabra Attack

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE gathered in Gaza City on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, for one of the largest funerals held in the area since the war began. They came together to bury the remains of 112 people whose bodies had stayed trapped under rubble for almost three years. These victims belonged to the Abu Sharia and al-Hasayna families. Their homes were hit during an Israeli attack in the Sabra neighbourhood back in November 2023. Palestinian officials say that the attack alone killed 308 members of these two families, including 40 children, 30 women, and seven people with disabilities. Rescue teams were only recently able to pull the bodies out from under the destroyed buildings, which finally allowed families to hold proper funeral prayers and burials. Sadly, around 157 people from the same families are still missing. They are either still buried under the rubble or their whereabouts remain unknown.

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A Final Send-Off To The Ones Covered in The Palestinian Colors

Rows of coffins covered in Palestinian flags were carried through the streets of Gaza City as mourners gathered to say their final goodbyes. People held up large banners showing photos of the victims, along with messages calling for an end to Israel's war on Gaza, which started back in October 2023.

The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza called this funeral one of the biggest the territory has seen during the entire war. A spokesperson for the group said the day would be an extremely difficult and emotional one for everyone involved. He explained that the funeral showed just how much loss Palestinian families have suffered, and how long many of them had to wait before they could finally bury their loved ones.