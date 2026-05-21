Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Faces Global Backlash After Videos Show Gaza Flotilla Activists Kneeling With Hands Tied and Heads Forced to the Ground

Another video showed dozens of detainees kneeling with their foreheads pushed to the ground and their hands tied behind their backs. Ben Gvir, while holding an Israeli flag, pointed toward them and said, “They came with a lot of pride, like great heroes. Look at them now. Look, see how they look now. Not heroes and nothing at all. Terror supporters.” In another clip, Israel’s national anthem could be heard playing while the activists remained restrained.

The flotilla had departed earlier this month as part of what organisers described as a “civilian intervention” aimed at drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel, however, dismissed the mission as a “PR stunt” supporting Hamas and defended its interception of the vessels, saying it would not allow any breach of the naval blockade around Gaza.

The videos and allegations sparked swift reactions from world leaders. Giorgia Meloni described the treatment as an “unacceptable” violation of human dignity. “The images of the Israeli minister Ben Gvir are unacceptable. It is inadmissible that these demonstrators, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates human dignity,” she wrote on X.