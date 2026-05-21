Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Faces Global Backlash After Videos Show Gaza Flotilla Activists Kneeling With Hands Tied and Heads Forced to the Ground

Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shared videos showing detained Gaza flotilla activists kneeling with their hands tied
The footage triggered strong international criticism, with leaders including Giorgia Meloni and Yvette Cooper calling the treatment unacceptable
Benjamin Netanyahu criticised Ben Gvir’s conduct as not matching Israel’s values.
Videos released by Israel’s far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on May 20, 2026 sparked strong reactions from people across the world. The videos, showing detained Gaza flotilla activists kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs, triggered widespread international condemnation and rare criticism from within the Israeli government itself. The activists were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a convoy attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza before being intercepted by Israeli forces.
The videos were posted online by Ben Gvir’s office with the caption, “This is how we accept the supporters of terrorism.” The footage showed activists being detained at Ashdod port in southern Israel after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla. According to BBC reports, more than 50 boats carrying over 400 activists from more than 40 countries were involved. In one clip, a woman can be heard shouting “Free Palestine!” before being pushed to the ground by officers.
Another video showed dozens of detainees kneeling with their foreheads pushed to the ground and their hands tied behind their backs. Ben Gvir, while holding an Israeli flag, pointed toward them and said, “They came with a lot of pride, like great heroes. Look at them now. Look, see how they look now. Not heroes and nothing at all. Terror supporters.” In another clip, Israel’s national anthem could be heard playing while the activists remained restrained.
The flotilla had departed earlier this month as part of what organisers described as a “civilian intervention” aimed at drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel, however, dismissed the mission as a “PR stunt” supporting Hamas and defended its interception of the vessels, saying it would not allow any breach of the naval blockade around Gaza.
The videos and allegations sparked swift reactions from world leaders. Giorgia Meloni described the treatment as an “unacceptable” violation of human dignity. “The images of the Israeli minister Ben Gvir are unacceptable. It is inadmissible that these demonstrators, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates human dignity,” she wrote on X.
Yvette Cooper said she was “truly appalled” and called the scenes “totally disgraceful.” “This violates the most basic standards of respect and dignity in the way people should be treated,” she said, adding that Britain had demanded an explanation from Israeli authorities.
Antonio Costa said he was “appalled” by the treatment of the activists, while leaders from Spain, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, France, and other countries also criticised Israel’s actions and summoned Israeli ambassadors for explanations.
Benjamin Netanyahu also rebuked Ben Gvir, stating, “The way that Minister Ben-Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms.” However, Netanyahu defended the interception itself and said Israel had every right to prevent supporters of Hamas terrorists from entering its territorial waters and reaching Gaza.
[VP]
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