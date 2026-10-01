The Iran Crisis Runs Through Banks as Much as Oil Routes..

While public attention has focused on Hormuz as the obvious chokepoint, financial sanctions have remained at the margins of the debate. Yet the financial network may be the more decisive pressure point. Hormuz has become the symbol of weaponised interdependence, but the less visible chokepoint – the system that allows Iran to move money and sustain trade – may be the one that matters most.

From frozen assets to network control: a story spanning almost 50 years

The history of financial sanctions against Iran began on November 14, 1979, ten days after the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran and on the same day the Iranian government announced its intention to withdraw its holdings from American institutions. Under Executive Order 12170, President Jimmy Carter ordered the freezing of Iranian government and central bank property subject to US jurisdiction, extending the measure to balances held at all foreign branches and subsidiaries of American banks, including those in Europe. The crisis ended almost a year and a half later, on January 20, 1981, with the Algiers Accords, whose negotiation also covered the fate of the frozen Iranian funds.

The 1979 measure, though a relatively conventional form of sanction based on controlling assets subject to US jurisdiction, made clear the potential scope of financial-network leverage. Inevitably, within a few decades, the target shifted from dollar flows to the channels through which they are transferred. At the centre of this shift was SWIFT, the cooperative established in Belgium in 1973 by 239 banks from fifteen countries to standardise international interbank messaging. SWIFT is not a bank and does not execute payments, but transmits the instructions through which intermediaries carry them out. Its growing centrality has turned it into an essential piece of international payments infrastructure, from which excluding users can create significant leverage.

The concept of weaponised interdependence, developed by Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman in 2019, helps explain this mechanism, showing how global economic networks tend to concentrate around a small number of nodes and how states with effective jurisdictional control over such nodes can convert that centrality into two distinct capabilities: observing the flows that pass through them, known as the panopticon effect, and selectively cutting them off, known as the chokepoint effect.

In SWIFT’s case, these capabilities developed through different channels. The cooperative is subject to Belgian law and the supervision of the National Bank of Belgium. However, one of its operating centres is located in the United States.

After September 11, 2001, the Treasury, through the Terrorist Finance Tracking Program, gained access to messages stored at SWIFT’s American site, reflecting the panopticon effect. After the programme became public in 2006, European objections over data protection led to it being brought within a negotiated framework. Since 2010, the transfer of financial messaging data from the European Union to the United States has been governed by an agreement that limits US requests.

The capacity for exclusion, the chokepoint effect, by contrast, emerged in 2012, when a decision of the Council of the European Union banned providers of specialised financial messaging services from operating on behalf of Iranian institutions subject to asset freezes, including SWIFT. That same day, SWIFT announced it had been instructed to suspend services, which were cut off on March 17 that year. The measure was thus formally European but adopted under strong American pressure. In practice, without directly imposing the disconnection, Washington used its position within the network to steer the action of another jurisdiction.

The most significant case, however, came after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in May 2018, when European and American policy diverged openly. In August, the updated Blocking Regulation entered into force, under which the European Union barred its own operators from complying with extraterritorial US sanctions, while then Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin publicly warned that SWIFT itself could be sanctioned should it continue serving designated institutions.

On November 5, the day the second tranche of US sanctions was reactivated, SWIFT nonetheless suspended access for some Iranian banks, citing the stability of the global financial system and making no mention of the US sanctions, a decision the European Commission called regrettable. The exclusion was thus no longer aligned with the European position, as it had been in 2012, but ran against it. Europe’s attempt to build an independent channel with INSTEX, established in 2019 and wound up in 2023 after a single transaction, only exposed the gap between intention and the capacity to create a workable alternative to SWIFT.

That the panopticon and chokepoint effects remain active today is shown by the designations of August 7, 2026. To reconstruct the network described at the outset, the Treasury identified not only the companies involved but also the individuals running their operations, a sign of sustained intelligence-gathering over time. On this basis, it then warned that foreign financial institutions risk losing access to US correspondent accounts, indirectly fuelling the phenomenon of overcompliance as well.