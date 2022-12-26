Remembering 'Udham Singh' on his birth anniversary

Udham Singh was born on the 26th of December 1899 in Sunam, Sangrur district, Punjab. The people of his village used to call him 'Sher Singh'.

Udham Singh's father used to work as a watchman at a railway crossing. His mother was a homemaker who raised young Udham and his siblings. However, tragedy struck soon and young Udham lost both parents at a very young age. His father passed away in 1901 and his mother passed away in the year 1907; six years later. He and his brother, Mukta had to take refuge in an orphanage in Amritsar.

Everything seemed fine when Uddham's brother Mukta passed away in 1917. Young Udham Singh was left all alone amidst the political turmoil in Punjab.