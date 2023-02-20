By: Umer
Dubai, the land of immense natural beauty and mesmerizing infrastructure is home to the world's best travel services and an advanced network of roads. From metro trains to public buses and taxis or cabs to trams one can choose any type of transport to easily move from one place to another. However, the most reliable choice is to rent a car in Al Nahda Dubai and travel with privacy and comfort.
Various rental car services are providing all types of cars at cheap rates. They offer you a huge collection of cars from casual to business class and family cars to exotic ones at different rates. However, shaking hands with a reliable vendor and making a perfect choice according to your traveling needs is crucial to avoid any type of stress and troubles that can ruin your whole trip.
The main purpose of renting a car in Dubai is to save money and enjoy a comfortable ride. However, the selection of the wrong place i.e. location to avail of renting car services like the airport can cost you additional charges in terms of taxes. Therefore, make sure to choose a location other than the airport and sit no additional charges or taxis.
Most beginners face difficulties in the selection of a location to rent a car because of unawareness of major locations, routes, and rental car services in Dubai. Therefore, we have listed here some top locations that are easy to access by metro trains from the airport and provide all types of car rentals at cheap rates.
Al Nahda
One of the best locations to rent a car in Dubai is Al Nahda as it is located near Sheikh Zayed road which provides easy access to all famous tourist attractions. It's one of the best places to live in Dubai as it offers education, health, and traveling facilities to people. After landing at Dubai airport you can easily reach this area by metro train and pick up your rental car to enjoy a dream journey.
This area is located on the western side of Dubai creek and provides various options to rent a car. It's also known as old Dubai and is fully loaded with tourist destinations. One can easily reach that area by hiring a tram or a boat after reaching Dubai Creek by metro train. It provides easy access to modern Dubai through a well-developed network of roads.
To save maximum, this area is best to rent a car in Dubai. The reason is that it is a tax-free zone and provides all types of services at quite cheap rates. It is located at the intersection of two famous roads, Al Ain and Sheikh Zayed. This state of art and technology provides easy access to all famous locations including Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and many more. It's also equipped with parks, art galleries, and other places that can attract tourists.
Located in the middle of the main city, this extremely stunning and luxurious mall is also a perfect location to rent a car in Dubai. The reason is that it's surrounded by all famous tourist destinations that are worth visiting during your trip to Dubai. Moreover, it offers a huge collection of both economic and luxurious cars at cheap rates.
One can easily reach this area by metro train after being located near Dubai airport.
If you are looking for an area close to world-famous tourist destinations and cheap rental car services then Al Quoz is the best choice for you. Buy a metro ticket after leaving the airport and you will be there in the next 20-25 minutes.
You can also rent a car in Discovery Gardens to avoid extra taxis or heavy delivery charges. All famous locations of Dubai that are included in the list of must visiting tourist destinations are located 15-20 minutes away from it. Moreover, the rates and offers of renting car services are also economic and attractive.
Metro trains provide access to this location to cut the cost of hiring a cab or taxi after landing at Dubai airport.
Metro train services from the airport provide easy access to all these locations. Moreover, these places also hold a huge collection of tourist places that you can explore on a rental car. Therefore, you can choose any one of the above-mentioned locations to rent a car and get easy access to any corner of Dubai as they are linked to them by a wide network of roads.
