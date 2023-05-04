Most Astounding and Amazing Properties of Aquamarine Jewelry

By : Luna Johnson

The stunning, beautiful aquamarine jewelry is by far, one of the most cherished and cheerful blue-sheen emanating gemstone that has leave all the jewelry lovers struck with its everlasting beauty and elegance. Adored to be the “March Birthstone”, the stone was first discovered in around early 1700s in Siberia. Since then, it is worshiped and believed to be a symbolic of hope, everlasting happiness and a relished and cherished youth period.

In addition to its mystic beauty that has made it one of the most alluring and iconic gemstone in the market, what tends to be even most eye-captivating is its unparalleled and timeless elegance which emanates sanity and purity. You will definitely fall out for the heavenly beauty and charm of this gorgeous bluish gemstone.

Goes without saying, an calm and composed mind would eventually improve the quality of your lifestyle as the aquamarine jewelry lends such peaceful and serene vibes to its wearer. There is also a prominent mention about aquamarine in the ancient roman culture. And here goes its legacy:

During those times, romans used to believe that aquamarine is the divine stone of love. A mystic tradition was quite prevalent during those times as a part of which the groom used to gift her bride with an amazingly beautiful and shimmering piece of aquamarine ring as a gesture to celebrate their first wedding night with love and affection.

The belief that was quoted behind this age-long tradition was that doing so would foster a mutual understanding and promise of always holding onto each other.

One of the most versatile gemstones in the market, it can be paried with different outfits and attires as well as for multiple events and celebrations, aquamarine jewelry has started gaining a massive fame and love for being a exceedingly miraculous and astounding gem that lends a vibrant and cheerful appearance to the wearer that resembles the endless and bluish beauty of sea and sky.

The Miraculous Beauty of Aquamarine Jewelry

This auspicous gemstone has been hailed from the beryl family of minerals. The divine and luminous hues of aquamarine jewelry can vary from being light and pale blue to some mesmerizing shades of green.

For those highly valuable and attractive specimens of aquamarine, the hue can be on a slightly darkish blue tone and is often complimented with a light green hue on its surface which could be moderate to intense.

The lustre of aquamarine jewelry in most cases, is usually vitreous to glassy. Comparatively, it is much stable and hard as compared to other similar graded gemstones in the market. On the Mohs scale of hardness, it has a satiating score of about 7.5-8. If kept with proper care and concern, it can be even passed onto your succeeding generations.

The only pro tip that you should keep in your mind is that keep it away from extreme moist and heat. Or Else, the repercussions could be very disastrous and overwhelming.

Aquamarine jewelry usually reflects a transparent to semi-translucent beauty. Those rare and utterly top-graded specimens can have a crystal-clear, transparent surface which often gets 10x beautiful and stunning when viewed under bright sunlight.

A red flag: Don’t go for those pieces that are lending an opaque surface or have a cloudy appearance for that matter.

In a nutshell, the miraculous and divine beauty of aquamarine jewelry will compel you to flaunt over your charm and elegance in all the four directions. Besides its marvelous and mystic beauty, there is a yet another factor that drives the decision of buyer to try on this magical and mystic gemstone that leaves everyone spell bounded with its marvelous bluish-green hue.

Well, its the miraculous and divine properties that leads to prompt healing and a transformation in life. Lets explor some of the astounding and amazing Properties of Aquamarine jewelry that will drive you to try this jewel.

Aquamarine Jewelry Drives Love And Affection

Love is the most purest and divine form of soul. To make you soul pure and bestowed upon with this force, aquamarine jewelry can play a major role. It is often believed that wearing a shinny and shimmering piece of aquamarine pendant or aquamarine necklace can let you experiene love and shower it as a blessing over your family, friends, and all your loved ones, including your beloved partner.

The underlying reason is that, aquamarine or the divine stone of love, has strong likeage with the heart chakra. By infusing love, affection and positivity in your heart, it removes all sorts of toxicity and negative within yourself. Like ego, eny, hatred and jealousy. With such a loveable soul that emanates purity and sanity, you will surely experience the most happy and healthy love life ever that would be devoid of any selfish purposes.

So, if you and your wife are missing a sense of affection in your relationship, go ahead and restore that lost affection by adorning yourself with a stunning piece of aquamarine.

Aquamarine Is Associated With Throat Chakra

On adorning yourself with that cheerful and vibrant aquamarine pend Wearing that shining and glamorous piece of aquamarine pendant that runs down all the way through your neck will work magically to activate and align your throat chakra.

The primary motive of throat chakra is to deliver a healthy throat condition and also works for the benefit of other imperative organs like eyes, ears and lungs. Besides these exemplary health benefits, it can also make you a good communicator and an avid listener. People have also experienced their creativity levels and intellectual insights being surged up dramatically after a considerable time of adorning themeselfes with aquamarine jewelry.

Aquamarine Jewelry Drives Positivity and Peace

Aquamarine gemstone as a renowned jewel in the gemstone jewelry market, also tends to a agent of positivity and peace in life. The supreme healing powers of aquamarine jewelry would make your mind clear of all chaos and clashes, which eventually would lead to peace of mind and clarity.

Being bestowed with some healing forces by nature itself, wearing aquamarine jewelry lends serenity and calmness that resonates with the divine sea and the endless sky. Wear exquisite aquamarine jewelry to achieve a divine and peaceful mental state.

The Stone of Spirituality

Aquamarine, like most gemstones of the same grade, can help you rediscover yourself on your path to spirituality and enlightenment. The holy and magical force contained within this gemstone can assist you in unlocking the buried potential of your mind that is imprisoned in the third eye or crown chakra. Once those powers are activated and unlocked, they will automatically operate to assist you in attaining a highly enlightened state of mind. Also, as those divine powers bless you, you tend to become wiser as you discover your inner-self.

Wrapping Up.

