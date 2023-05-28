Plan the perfect summer day

COOK UP THE STORM - BECAUSE IT'S MANGO FIESTA TIME: It's that time of the year when everyone's favourite fruit - MANGOES are in season! Check out a wide variety of high-quality fresh mangoes from different regions, each with their unique taste and flavour with great deals on Amazon Fresh. This season is all about refreshing summer coolers, salads and ice creams, so get your fresh fruits, vegetables and your grocery essentials at a delivery slot of your choice from A.in' Fresh. What's more is free delivery for Prime members on orders above Rs 249!



STAY COOL DURING THE HOTTEST DAYS: Upgrade your old air conditioners and coolers with Amazon Home's jaw dropping offers and big savings! On top of it, get access to lightening deals, early access to such offers than everyone else, all at the back of single Prime membership!