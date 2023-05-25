BGMI game developer Krafton launches dedicated esports channel in India

Players can participate in exhilarating matches against developers from the Krafton team where the winning player stands a chance to win 1000 gems as reward.



The company said it will organise developer vs player matches every Friday for its flagship titles, enabling gamers to challenge the game creators and showcase their skills.



Last week, The BGMI game returned to the country. The government said it will keep a close watch on the game for three months before finally approving it.



"We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India," Sohn had said in a statement. (IANS/JS)

