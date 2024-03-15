Flower Essence Remedy Saves Your Pet From Summer Stress

Summer Stress:- Does your pet race for the nearest corner, or hide under the bed when a thunderstorm strikes? Does he or she panic when it’s time to get in the car, or when home alone for an extended time? Weather, travel, and separation are just a few of the possible causes of stress in pets.

In addition, the celebratory 4th of July fireworks, while beloved by their owners, are cited as the top cause of stress in pets, according to a survey of approximately 1,000 pet-owning adults in the United States

Pet stress is a common problem that leaves many pet owners puzzled and searching for solutions. However, homeopathic products that relieve stress in people can have a similar effect in pets. In a survey conducted by Wakefield Research, well over half (56 percent) say they would use a natural, herbal or homeopathic product to relieve their own stress, and more than half of them (51 percent) say they would offer such products to their pets, while 44 percent said they would use natural remedies for themselves and their pets.

Bach Rescue Remedy Pet drops are a safe, simple option for relieving many types of stress in pets. The homeopathic formula is designed for use before, during and after a potentially stressful event, such as thunderstorms, fireworks, visits to the vet and groomer or a trip on an airplane.

Bach Rescue Remedy Pet contains a blend of five flower essences selected for their stress-relieving properties:

Cherry Plum: for composure & holding back on impulses

Clematis: for livelier, focused behavior when inattentive

Impatiens: for calm & composure when lacking self-control

Rock Rose: for courage during times of panic or terror

Star of Bethlehem: for easing after effects of trauma or mistreatment

Formulated with just flower essences, vegetable glycerin, and water, Bach Rescue Remedy Pet drops are free of sedatives, CBD/hemp, sugar and artificial flavors and colors. One dose (four drops) can be given with food, treats or water as often as needed, and used alongside other pet health and wellness products including prescription medications. “It’s important to anticipate the stress your pets may feel in certain situations and get out ahead of it,” says Cathy Madson, a pet expert at Preventive Vet and spokesperson for Bach Rescue Remedy Pet.

“We all know what will be happening the evening of July 4th, which means we can be proactive in reducing noise-related stress. I recommend offering Bach Rescue Remedy Pet starting several days in advance in your pet’s water, on treats or directly in the mouth to begin the calming effect before the fireworks ever begin,” she advises.

“This also holds true for preparing for an impending thunderstorm, grooming or vet visit, leaving them home alone or while traveling.”

Bach Rescue Remedy Pet drops can be used by dogs, cats, horses, birds, rabbits and lizards of all ages, weights and breeds. The duration of stress relief depends on the pet and the situation. Stress relief for sudden situations, such as neighborhood fireworks, may be immediate, while relief from separation anxiety may take longer. For extended periods of stress relief, the company recommends adding drops to your pet’s water.

Bach Rescue Remedy Pet is regulated by FDA, categorized under homeopathic drug, and is manufactured to comply with the Good Manufacturing Practice guidelines. NewsUSA/SP