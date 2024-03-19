Help Toys for Tots Turn the Page on Poverty for Children in Need

Poverty for Children in Need:- Literacy is the foundation for success in life, but many children across the United States lack access to age-appropriate books. That is why the Marine Toys for Tots Literacy Program is committed to providing books and educational resources to children living in low-income communities and helping them turn the page on poverty.

Most people know Toys for Tots as the organization that brings holiday cheer to children in need with gifts of new toys, but Toys for Tots also brings hope and support to these children throughout the year with initiatives such as the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.

Unfortunately, 37% of children in the United States lack access to age-appropriate reading materials at home. During National Reading Month, Toys for Tots wants every child to experience the joy of reading and turn the page on poverty.

“By getting books into the hands of struggling students, we are helping children become their best selves,” said LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Our goal is to dramatically change the landscape for economically disadvantaged children and provide to the essential tools to ensure their future success,” he added.

The Toys for Tots Literacy Program was established in 2008 as a year-round effort to offer our Nation’s most economically disadvantaged children the ability to compete academically and to succeed in life by providing them direct access to books and educational resources that enhance their ability to read and communicate effectively. Since the Program’s inception, over 57 million books have been provided to children living in low-income areas – turning the page on poverty, one book at a time.

“This Program not only brings the joy of reading to these children, but it also serves as an important instrument in breaking the cycle of poverty,” said LtGen Laster.

The message is simple: Get books into the hands of economically disadvantaged children. Please know that 100% of any donations are used to deliver books to children and promote the joy of reading! Visit toysfortots.org to donate today. Hope is just a book away! NewsUSA/SP