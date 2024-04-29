No Child is Forgotten By Marine Toys for Tots

Marine Toys for Tots:- Marine Toys for Tots, known for its core mission of Christmastime charitable efforts, has evolved into a year-round force for good – ensuring that no child is forgotten any day of the year. The assistance that the Program provides extends far beyond the holiday season because hope and comfort are needed year-round.

“Innocent children have no control over their circumstances. Whether they face a sudden tragedy, a natural disaster, or a life of poverty, their needs are the same,” says LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Toys for Tots is constantly spreading hope around our Nation to make a difference for those in need and promote a brighter tomorrow.

The year-round efforts reassure families facing adversity and challenging circumstances that Marine Toys for Tots is there to assist when hope and comfort are needed most. The Program strives to restore and build self-esteem and inspire our Nation’s children to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.

Although providing hope and joy at Christmastime is Toys for Tots’ primary mission during our annual holiday campaign, which includes support to remote Reservations through our Toys for Tots Native American Program, the needs of children living in challenging circumstances are year-round. For that reason, the Program has expanded their efforts and is now a year-round force for good for children in need. Toys for Tots is committed to providing emotional relief and support to disadvantaged children throughout the year with our Toys for Tots Literacy Program, Foster Care Initiative, and Disaster Response and Recovery efforts.

With help from generous supporters across the Nation, the Marine Toys for Tots Program provided 25.5 million toys, books, and other gifts to 10.3 million disadvantaged children in 2023! Join us in 2024 as we continue to be an even stronger year-round force for good and deliver hope beyond the holiday season. Together, we can help hope flourish for children in need across the Nation and ensure that no child is forgotten. Visit toysfortots.org for more information or to donate. NewsUSA/SP