Society Matters: Why Do Some People Misbehave in the Workplace?

Society Matters: Unethical behaviors like theft, bullying, harassment, and corruption are unfortunately common in workplaces worldwide. A recent survey found that 65% of employees have witnessed some form of unethical conduct at work. What leads to such behaviors? And how can organizations create environments that prevent them?

Join Prof. Roberta Fida for an interactive and participative session where we explore these questions. We'll look at the latest research and share personal stories to understand the root causes of workplace misbehaviour. The session will conclude with a discussion on how to strengthen our moral compass and foster a culture of integrity. AlphaGalileo/SP