Strawberry salvation: discovery of pathogen's immunity-hijacking mechanism

Strawberry salvation: Botrytis cinerea, a pervasive fungal threat, endangers strawberry production worldwide. Known for causing severe tissue necrosis, B. cinerea releases necrosis-inducing proteins (NIPs) that weaken plant cell walls and disable immune defenses. Given its impact on crop health, understanding the pathogen's invasion tactics is crucial. Due to these challenges, in-depth research on plant-pathogen dynamics in strawberries has become essential.



In a landmark study, scientists from Nanjing Agricultural University investigated these dynamics, publishing their findings (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad251) in Horticulture Research on December 11, 2023. Their work reveals how the fungal effector protein BcXYG1 interacts with two strawberry immune regulators, FvBPL4 and FvACD11, to bypass the plant’s immune response. This insight marks a significant step forward in understanding plant pathology and the complexities of fungal infections in strawberries.



The researchers found that BcXYG1, a protein secreted by B. cinerea, specifically targets FvBPL4 and FvACD11 in Fragaria vesca, strategically altering these proteins to compromise immunity. BcXYG1 degrades FvBPL4, a negative immune regulator, weakening the plant’s defense system and easing infection. Simultaneously, BcXYG1 stabilizes FvACD11, an immune-suppressing protein, which further diminishes the plant’s resistance. Overexpression tests in tobacco and strawberry confirmed that BcXYG1 increases susceptibility to B. cinerea, underscoring its role in disabling host immunity. This unique approach to regulating two immune components is critical to the pathogen's success in colonizing host plants.



Dr. Zong-Ming Cheng, the lead researcher from Nanjing Agricultural University, emphasized the broader implications: “Our study uncovers how pathogens like Botrytis cinerea exploit plant proteins to suppress immunity, providing us with potential targets for breeding disease-resistant strawberry varieties. This knowledge is essential for advancing sustainable methods to improve crop resilience.”



This research offers promising applications for enhancing strawberry resistance. Identifying FvBPL4 and FvACD11 as targets allows breeders to focus on modifying these proteins to develop more resilient strains. This approach could safeguard strawberries against fungal pathogens, contributing to sustainable agriculture and minimizing crop losses in strawberry production. AlphaGalileo/SP