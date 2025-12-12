How to Become a Certified Well Driller

By Trey Flock

Clean, reliable water isn't something many people think about until it stops flowing. Most consumers aren't even concerned about who or what should get credit for the water they get from their wells. The reality, however, is that behind every functioning well lies the expertise of a certified well driller.

Still, water consumers won't care much about this. If, however, you're drawn to this career, either due to its hands-on nature or the satisfaction of providing essential services to homes and communities, you should learn more.

Becoming a certified well driller can open the door to a steady, rewarding career, and here's what you should know about that.

Understanding What Well Drillers Do

As a well driller, you construct and maintain wells that supply groundwater for drinking, irrigation, and industrial use. Every well driller's work blends engineering, geology, and skilled labour to interpret soil and rock formations, operate drilling rigs, and install casings and pumps. The knowledge you acquire from your well-drilling licensing course and other certification programmes is vital in ensuring that wells meet safety and environmental standards.

In short, your most important role as a water well driller isn't to drill holes. It's protecting groundwater resources and ensuring clean, accessible water for all.

Process of Becoming Licensed/Certified

Because of the environmental and public health implications of well drilling, most U.S. jurisdictions require operators to be licensed. Here are the commonly followed steps:

1. Learning the Basics and Acquiring Experience

A majority of water well drillers begin their careers through hands-on experience, as opposed to formal education. You can start this process through an entry-level position such as a drilling assistant or helper, as this allows you to learn the trade directly from licensed professionals.

Your aim in this process will be to gain experience with heavy equipment, rig operation, safety protocols, and water system installation.

Some states also recognise trade school or community college programmes in water well technology, hydrology, and environmental science. These are especially valuable if you're aiming to move into supervisory or engineering roles later in your career.

2. Meet Your State's Licensing Requirements

Well-drilling certification requirements, like most other professions, vary between states. For this reason, you must check with your local regulatory agency. This is often the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), or state water board, but it can also carry a different name.

While the details differ, most states will require:

● Between 1,000 and 3,000 work hours under a licensed driller

● Proof of insurance or bonding

● Passing a written and practical exam

● Application fees and continuing education (CE) to maintain your licence

3. Pass the NGWA Certification Exam

Your state may not require this, but national certification through the National Ground Water Association (NGWA) is highly respected in the industry. The NGWA offers designations like Certified Well Driller (CWD) and Certified Pump Installer (CPI), each requiring a written exam and demonstrated field experience.

Earning the NGWA certification is highly advisable as it sets you apart from your competitors, attracts more clients, and qualifies you for government or large-scale industrial projects. It's also a great way to show your commitment to professional standards and environmental stewardship.

4. Get a Safety Certification Course

In addition to the NGWA certification, you should also consider getting an operator safety certification course like the NCCCO certification. Offered by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators, this certification not only sets you apart but also helps ensure your safety and that of your workmates. And when it comes to employment, it makes it easier to show your clients and employers that you're committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality at work.

