Cloud CCTV in Smart Buildings: How Architects Should Plan Video Surveillance Infrastructure in 2026

1. Plan Cameras Around Real Building Risks

Camera placement should begin with how people and vehicles will actually move through the completed property, not simply where cameras fit on a floor plan.

Entrances, reception areas, parking garages, loading zones, elevator lobbies, stairwells, delivery areas, and critical equipment rooms are common priorities.

Architects should also determine the purpose of each camera. A camera providing general situational awareness requires different positioning from one expected to capture recognizable faces at an entrance.

Lighting matters too. Glass façades can create backlighting, while poorly illuminated garages may reduce useful image quality. Addressing these issues during design is far easier than repositioning cameras after construction.

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2. Treat Cloud CCTV as Network Infrastructure

Modern surveillance increasingly relies on the same digital infrastructure supporting access control, IoT devices, and building automation.

That makes cloud CCTV a network planning consideration. Coram provides one example of this approach. According to its cloud storage guidance, IP camera footage can be compressed and uploaded for remote storage and viewing. Coram describes retention options from 30 to 365 days, along with encryption, multi-factor authentication, and single sign-on capabilities.

Architects and consultants should therefore plan for:

Network closets and switch locations

Power over Ethernet capacity

Cable pathways and spare conduits

Reliable internet connectivity

Backup power and cooling

Future camera expansion

Network infrastructure designed only for the original camera count can become expensive to upgrade later.

3. Calculate Bandwidth Before Construction

High-resolution video can generate substantial network traffic.

For example, if one camera averages 4 Mbps, 50 cameras could theoretically generate around 200 Mbps of traffic. A 100-camera deployment could approach 400 Mbps under the same assumptions. Actual requirements vary with resolution, frame rate, compression, and scene complexity.

Design teams should calculate both average and peak requirements while considering cloud uploads, local recording during outages, redundant internet connections, and future expansion.

A capacity buffer is particularly important. A network already operating near its limit leaves little room for additional cameras or higher resolutions.

4. Define Storage and Retention Requirements Early

Storage decisions affect both infrastructure and long-term costs.

Surveillance systems generally use local, cloud, or hybrid storage. Cloud architectures can provide scalability and remote access, while hybrid systems can retain footage locally while storing additional video remotely.

Retention requirements make a major difference. Under comparable recording settings, keeping footage for 90 days requires roughly three times the storage of a 30-day policy.

Before construction, teams should establish retention periods, recording quality, continuous versus event-based recording, backup requirements, and cloud upload strategies.

5. Rethink the Traditional Control Room

Cloud surveillance can reduce dependence on large racks of local recording equipment, but it does not necessarily eliminate the security control room.

Hospitals, office towers, campuses, and mixed-use buildings may still need dedicated spaces for incident response, alarms, visitor management, and access control.

Architects should focus on operational requirements such as ergonomic monitoring stations, backup power, reliable connectivity, secure access, and expansion capacity rather than simply creating space for storage servers.

Remote access also means authorized security personnel may increasingly monitor cameras from approved laptops, tablets, or other locations.

Conclusion

In 2026, surveillance should be treated as part of a smart building's digital foundation.

Camera placement affects architecture, video affects network capacity, retention affects storage, and cloud connectivity introduces cybersecurity requirements. Architects do not need to become security engineers, but they do need to ensure the building can support modern surveillance effectively.

The question is no longer simply where cameras should go, but whether the building is designed to support how video security will evolve over the next decade.

[GP/VS]

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