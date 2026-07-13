Badrinath Dham Donation Theft: BKTC Official Pramod Nautiyal Arrested; What CCTV Footage Revealed

IN A RECENT DEVELOPMENT in the Badrinath Dham donation theft case, the Uttarakhand Police has arrested an employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). The arrest was made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttarakhand Police, which is probing the alleged misappropriation of offerings at Badrinath Dham. Police arrested the prime accused, Pramod Nautiyal, from Dehradun and took him to Chamoli for further investigation and questioning.

According to reports, Nautiyal was arrested late on Sunday, July 12, 2026, from his residence in Dehradun and was then taken to Badrinath Police Station by the SIT. Nautiyal served as an official in the office of the chairman of the BKTC and was also handling donations and offerings at the shrine. Investigators claim that CCTV footage and witness statements provided sufficient evidence to make the arrest. Meanwhile, Nautiyal challenged his suspension and the FIR before the Uttarakhand High Court on July 10, 2026, and has denied all allegations.

What is BKTC and What is the Badrinath Donation Theft Case?

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) is a statutory body responsible for the administration and management of the Badrinath Temple, Kedarnath Temple, and several other prominent shrines in Uttarakhand. The committee oversees temple administration, donation management, finances, daily operations, and arrangements for pilgrims.