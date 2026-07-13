Badrinath Dham Donation Theft: BKTC Official Pramod Nautiyal Arrested; What CCTV Footage Revealed

Uttarakhand Police's SIT arrested suspended BKTC employee Pramod Nautiyal over the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at Badrinath Dham. He was taken from Dehradun to Chamoli for questioning.
Police allege CCTV footage showed Nautiyal removing cash, gold and silver coins, a Shaligram stone and saffron packets from the donation counting room. Authorities say witness statements and documentary evidence support the case.
BKTC suspended Nautiyal after an internal inquiry found prima facie irregularities, while the Uttarakhand government has also constituted a separate three-member committee. Police are now investigating the alleged money trail and whether others were involved.
IN A RECENT DEVELOPMENT in the Badrinath Dham donation theft case, the Uttarakhand Police has arrested an employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). The arrest was made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttarakhand Police, which is probing the alleged misappropriation of offerings at Badrinath Dham. Police arrested the prime accused, Pramod Nautiyal, from Dehradun and took him to Chamoli for further investigation and questioning.
According to reports, Nautiyal was arrested late on Sunday, July 12, 2026, from his residence in Dehradun and was then taken to Badrinath Police Station by the SIT. Nautiyal served as an official in the office of the chairman of the BKTC and was also handling donations and offerings at the shrine. Investigators claim that CCTV footage and witness statements provided sufficient evidence to make the arrest. Meanwhile, Nautiyal challenged his suspension and the FIR before the Uttarakhand High Court on July 10, 2026, and has denied all allegations.
The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) is a statutory body responsible for the administration and management of the Badrinath Temple, Kedarnath Temple, and several other prominent shrines in Uttarakhand. The committee oversees temple administration, donation management, finances, daily operations, and arrangements for pilgrims.
The alleged financial irregularities involving donations and offerings came to light on July 2, 2026, during the counting of temple offerings. The case relates to the alleged misappropriation of 'thali bhent'(plate offerings) and other donations made by devotees at Badrinath Dham.
Following the incident, Yudhveer Pushpwan, the Officer-in-Charge of Badrinath Temple, lodged a written complaint at Badrinath Police Station on July 8 on behalf of the BKTC. Acting on the complaint, the committee ordered an internal inquiry, which reportedly found prima facie evidence of irregularities.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of theft by a clerk or servant and aggravated criminal breach of trust. The case gained wider attention after allegations of irregularities during the counting of donations circulated on social media. Following this, an organisation named Bhairav Sena submitted a formal complaint seeking the registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation into the matter.
The investigation was initially conducted by Badrinath Station House Officer Mahadev Uniyal, but was later handed over to the SIT. The Special Investigation Team was constituted under the supervision of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). During the probe, investigators inspected the donation counting room, examined CCTV footage recorded on July 2, and recorded statements of the complainant and other witnesses.
According to Chamoli Police, the CCTV footage allegedly showed Pramod Nautiyal repeatedly removing cash and other offerings from the counting room. He allegedly concealed the offerings beneath his mobile phone and inside his pockets.
According to a statement by Chamoli Police, quoted by The Indian Express, Nautiyal allegedly removed ₹500 currency notes, packets containing gold and silver coins, a Shaligram stone, and a packet of saffron from the donation counting room for his personal benefit.
The police further said, "Statements of the complainant and other relevant witnesses have been recorded. Based on the CCTV footage and other documentary evidence, sufficient evidence has been gathered against the accused."
Officials have said they will seek police remand to trace the alleged money trail, recover any misappropriated funds, and investigate whether any other individuals were involved in the case.
Before the arrest, the BKTC had already suspended Pramod Nautiyal after issuing him a show-cause notice on July 3, 2026. A four-member internal inquiry committee reportedly found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations.
Separately, the Uttarakhand government also ordered an independent inquiry and constituted a three-member committee, headed by the Garhwal Division Commissioner, to examine the allegations and submit its report to the state government.
Following the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation row, this alleged donation theft at Badrinath has attracted significant public attention, with many people condemning the alleged theft of offerings at a temple closely associated with the faith and beliefs of millions of devotees.
The investigation is still ongoing. Officials are expected to trace the alleged money trail, recover any misappropriated funds, and examine whether any other individuals were involved in the alleged offence.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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