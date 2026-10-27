How NRIs Can Use NoBroker to Find Tenants and Coordinate Rental Services From Abroad

By John
There is a kind of phone call every NRI landlord knows. It is 2am where you are, mid afternoon in India, and your tenant is asking about a leaking pipe. You are seven thousand kilometres away, have a work call in five hours, and no way of checking anything yourself.
That is the real issue with owning a rental home in India from abroad. It is not the rent. It is everything surrounding it: finding a tenant you can trust, getting an agreement stamped, collecting rent on time, keeping the flat from silently decaying, and staying on the right side of Indian tax law while doing all of it. This is how NRIs handle it remotely, using NoBroker's NRI services and the rules that really matter.
See Also: NRI Couple Duped of ₹14 Crore After Being Kept Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for Two Weeks by Fake TRAI Officials
Three things quietly go wrong when you live overseas.
A month of vacancy costs you a month's rent without any savings in return.
You cannot inspect anything so even minor issues balloon into bigger expenses.
And you wind up paying someone to be your eyes and hands, which is exactly where informal caretakers and traditional brokerage end up being expensive since there is no way of verifying what you paid for.
This is why a real estate platform built for remote owners looks fundamentally different from one built for people who can drive across town. The unit of value is no longer listed. It is a verified action at a distance.
Managing a rental property in India can be stressful for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Finding trustworthy tenants, collecting rent, dealing with repairs, managing vacating tenants, plus taxes and compliance are all a headache. Even small issues can be tricky due to the distance and time difference, and more often than not landlords will have to rely on local agents or family members.
NoBroker’s Comprehensive Property Management (CPM) will help you as an NRI manage all of the above. We help you find genuine tenants, track rent payments, inspect your property, manage repairs, and manage tenants vacating, including cleaning and adjusting security deposits. We also help with filing ITR, TDS, repatriation and capital gains advice.
If a relative or representative signs on your behalf, remember that a Power of Attorney executed abroad needs notarisation plus attestation at the Indian consulate, followed by stamping and registration in India, and for property matters registration at the sub-registrar is generally treated as compulsory Beacon Filing. Clean, properly attested documents beat a rushed Power of Attorney every single time.
Finding tenants can be the first challenge but managing rent, viewing property, managing agreements and tenant issues from overseas can become overwhelming. NoBroker will help you manage these challenges by searching for tenants, verifying them, helping manage your rental agreements, helping you collect rent and providing property management. Depending on the package you choose, NoBroker will help you manage your property by finding the right tenants and helping you with the key aspects of renting out property.
By visiting our NoBroker website or app, you can look at the range of services we offer including tenant and property management. Simply enter your property details so you can see what we can do for you. We can help with onboarding, documenting and any property related requirements you may have. This means managing your rental properties can be done with ease whilst you are overseas. Using NoBroker is a great option for NRIs looking to make money from rentals.
Before You Hand Over the Keys
Confirm the identity and background of the tenant prior to signing the agreement and not when handing over keys
Demand an e stamped, registered agreement with clear notice and refund clauses
Photograph the flat and take meter readings at handover
Fix in writing who pays for maintenance, society charges and exit painting
Draft a lower deduction certificate or DTAA position with your chartered accountant prior to commencing rental payments
Review local property price trends in the area prior to agreeing to any rent escalation clauses
Renting out an Indian home from overseas used to mean trusting someone you couldn't see and managing money you couldn't easily track. Today, NRIs can simplify the process with NoBroker's NRI property management services, covering tenant search, rent collection, property inspections and maintenance coordination. This helps NRIs manage their rental properties remotely while staying informed about their condition and ongoing responsibilities.
[NGpg/VS]
Suggested Reading: