How NRIs Can Use NoBroker to Find Tenants and Coordinate Rental Services From Abroad

How NoBroker’s CPM Service Helps NRIs Manage Rental Properties

Managing a rental property in India can be stressful for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Finding trustworthy tenants, collecting rent, dealing with repairs, managing vacating tenants, plus taxes and compliance are all a headache. Even small issues can be tricky due to the distance and time difference, and more often than not landlords will have to rely on local agents or family members.

NoBroker’s Comprehensive Property Management (CPM) will help you as an NRI manage all of the above. We help you find genuine tenants, track rent payments, inspect your property, manage repairs, and manage tenants vacating, including cleaning and adjusting security deposits. We also help with filing ITR, TDS, repatriation and capital gains advice.

The Paperwork: Power of Attorney and Agreements

If a relative or representative signs on your behalf, remember that a Power of Attorney executed abroad needs notarisation plus attestation at the Indian consulate, followed by stamping and registration in India, and for property matters registration at the sub-registrar is generally treated as compulsory Beacon Filing. Clean, properly attested documents beat a rushed Power of Attorney every single time.

How can you as an NRI use NoBroker to manage your tenants?

Finding tenants can be the first challenge but managing rent, viewing property, managing agreements and tenant issues from overseas can become overwhelming. NoBroker will help you manage these challenges by searching for tenants, verifying them, helping manage your rental agreements, helping you collect rent and providing property management. Depending on the package you choose, NoBroker will help you manage your property by finding the right tenants and helping you with the key aspects of renting out property.

By visiting our NoBroker website or app, you can look at the range of services we offer including tenant and property management. Simply enter your property details so you can see what we can do for you. We can help with onboarding, documenting and any property related requirements you may have. This means managing your rental properties can be done with ease whilst you are overseas. Using NoBroker is a great option for NRIs looking to make money from rentals.



Before You Hand Over the Keys

Confirm the identity and background of the tenant prior to signing the agreement and not when handing over keys

Demand an e stamped, registered agreement with clear notice and refund clauses

Photograph the flat and take meter readings at handover

Fix in writing who pays for maintenance, society charges and exit painting

Draft a lower deduction certificate or DTAA position with your chartered accountant prior to commencing rental payments

Review local property price trends in the area prior to agreeing to any rent escalation clauses

The Bottom Line

Renting out an Indian home from overseas used to mean trusting someone you couldn't see and managing money you couldn't easily track. Today, NRIs can simplify the process with NoBroker's NRI property management services, covering tenant search, rent collection, property inspections and maintenance coordination. This helps NRIs manage their rental properties remotely while staying informed about their condition and ongoing responsibilities.



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