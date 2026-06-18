‘People Thought I Was Crazy’: Former Delhi Police Officer Quit Government Job, Moved to Australia and Built a Career in Real Estate

He shared a video showing how his journey began and where he is now. He said that a few years ago he took a risk that many people found crazy. “A few years ago, I took a risk that many people thought was crazy. I left a secure government job in India, moved to Australia with uncertainty about the future,” he wrote in the caption. He said that he started from scratch, faced challenges, built his own home, and is now helping others achieve their dreams.

“Today I'm helping other families achieve the dream of owning their first home in Australia.” He said that this journey was not about luck but about choices. He took chances, adapted to the country, and never gave up when things became difficult. “If you're planning to move abroad, buy your first home, or simply need proof that life can change completely in a few years, this video is for you,” he wrote, inspiring others to follow their dreams. He ended his message by adding, “Sometimes the biggest opportunities come from the decisions that scare you the most.”

The move Tomar made forced him to start from scratch in the unfamiliar environment of a new country. He faced numerous challenges, adapted to the surroundings, rebuilt his professional life, and tried to create a place for himself in a competitive job market. Despite these obstacles, Tomar worked hard and, over time, purchased a house of his own in Australia, eventually entering the real estate sector.