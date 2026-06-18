‘People Thought I Was Crazy’: Former Delhi Police Officer Quit Government Job, Moved to Australia and Built a Career in Real Estate

Former Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Nishant Tomar left his secure government job and moved to Australia despite uncertainty about the future.
Starting from scratch, he overcame challenges, bought his own home, and built a successful career in Australia’s real estate sector.
His Instagram video went viral, drawing over 225,000 views and inspiring many Indians dreaming of building a new life abroad.
ON JUNE 17, 2026, a man named Nishant Tomar shared a video on Instagram explaining his unique success story. In the video, he said that he was a former police officer in Delhi who decided to leave his stable government job to do something bigger in Australia. He began a new life in Australia and has captured the attention of thousands of social media users.
Nishant previously worked as a Sub-Inspector with the Delhi Police. In the video, he detailed how he transitioned from law enforcement in India to a successful career in Australia's real estate industry. Tomar reflected on the bold choice he made several years ago when he resigned from his government position and moved overseas without any certainty about what the future would hold.
He shared a video showing how his journey began and where he is now. He said that a few years ago he took a risk that many people found crazy. “A few years ago, I took a risk that many people thought was crazy. I left a secure government job in India, moved to Australia with uncertainty about the future,” he wrote in the caption. He said that he started from scratch, faced challenges, built his own home, and is now helping others achieve their dreams.
“Today I'm helping other families achieve the dream of owning their first home in Australia.” He said that this journey was not about luck but about choices. He took chances, adapted to the country, and never gave up when things became difficult. “If you're planning to move abroad, buy your first home, or simply need proof that life can change completely in a few years, this video is for you,” he wrote, inspiring others to follow their dreams. He ended his message by adding, “Sometimes the biggest opportunities come from the decisions that scare you the most.”
The move Tomar made forced him to start from scratch in the unfamiliar environment of a new country. He faced numerous challenges, adapted to the surroundings, rebuilt his professional life, and tried to create a place for himself in a competitive job market. Despite these obstacles, Tomar worked hard and, over time, purchased a house of his own in Australia, eventually entering the real estate sector.
His story resonated with many Indians who dream of living abroad and are considering migration to start a new life. His journey inspired many as he left a stable career and moved to another country to start afresh. The Instagram video quickly gained attention online, attracting over 225,000 views and 5,700 likes. Many congratulated him on his success, determination, and dedication, while others were curious about the steps he took to transition from policing to the property industry in Australia.
Many people asked him for advice and guidance on how he achieved his success. One user wrote, “I would like to know from where did u do your course for real estate agent, thinking of pursuing.” Another wrote, “Brother how can I get a job in Australia.” Many felt encouraged by his story, with one person writing, “Feeling encouraged to see your courage. I done in the similar way, I'm in a growing phase. Need your blessings.” Many others congratulated him, writing, “Proud of you,” “Good decision,” and “God bless you.”
[Edited by Harsh Pandey]
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