Mission Shakti Program: Girl Students In UP To Learn Self Defense

Under the ongoing Mission Shakti program, girl students in more than 40,000 upper primary schools will learn self-defense techniques between March 1 and 31.

According to Vijay Kiran Anand, Director-General of School Education, “These classes will help rural students boost their self-confidence and self-esteem. It is time for the girls of classes 6 to 8 to learn self-defense techniques. Participants will also be given certificates for participating in Mission Shakti Program.”

He further said that the education department has 10,748 physical education instructors who have been given the responsibility to train girl students. The department has made a provision of Rs 3,000 per school for the purpose.

The trainers will train girls in their own school and nearby schools as well said the official. He said that the main purpose of self-defense training is to make the girls physically and mentally self-dependent so that they can face any situation.