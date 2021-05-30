Sunday, May 30, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Moonsoon Skincare Tips
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Moonsoon Skincare Tips

We are all largely spending time at home so it is time to give rest to your makeup; let your skin breathe instead

0
Skincare
Due to the increase in humidity, our skin looks greasy, and clogged pores become a regular occurrence. Pixabay

While the monsoon might be enjoyable for a lot of us, curling up with a good book and cup of tea while it pours outside is a great feeling, but our hair and skin don’t quite enjoy the weather. Due to the increase in humidity, our skin looks greasy, and clogged pores become a regular occurrence. Similarly, our hair becomes more greasy and the scalp gets congested due to excess moisture. So what’s the solution then? We need to stick to a skincare and hair care routine that works in this sort of weather. Megha Asher, COO, and CO-Founder, Juicy Chemistry suggests:

Skincare tips:

* Cleansing: Given how greasy and congested the skin can get, it is important to thoroughly cleanse it with a cleanser that won’t dry out the skin. Our super fatted cleansers made from saponified oils and botanical extracts are a great choice. Depending on your skin type, you can choose a cleanser accordingly. Be sure to cleanse twice a day — in the morning and at night, before heading to bed.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

* Exfoliation: Exfoliating the skin is essential as it gets rid of dead cells, helps clean out pores, and keeps this skin looking radiant. Exfoliate 1 to 2 times a week.

* Mist: Given all the humidity, you probably don’t want something too heavy, so go light with your thick creams. Instead, think about adding a refreshing toning mist or floral water into your routine. Follow up with a face oil or moisturizer, whatever you prefer.

* Masking: Facemasks give an extra boost of nourishment to the skin and are a great pick-me-up. Depending on your skin concerns, you can opt for a mask that works for you.

skincare
Follow up with a face oil or moisturizer, whatever you prefer. Pixabay

* Face oil/moisturizer: Many are of the opinion that oils are too thick, too greasy, and clog pores. The truth is that it isn’t necessarily the case. Oils such as Rosehip, Jojoba, and Hemp Seed oils are great for the skin and have a low comedogenic rating — meaning they won’t clog your pores. In fact, Hemp Seed oil is known to help with acne and Jojoba oil matches the consistency of the sebum our skin naturally produces! These oils work quite well for the skin, even during the daytime. Just make sure the oil is the second last part of your skincare routine, the last step being your sunscreen — during the daytime, of course.

* Sunscreen: Just because it is cloudy, outside does not mean it is okay to give your sunscreen a miss! UV rays penetrate through the clouds and even through windows so make sure you are applying sunscreens regularly.

Skincare
UV rays penetrate through the clouds and even through windows. Pixabay

* Skip makeup: We are all largely spending time at home so it is time to give rest to your makeup; let your skin breathe instead!

ALSO READ: Follow This Six-Point Mantra To Achieve a “Glass-Skin”

Haircare tips:

* Using the right oil: The good old champi need not be given a miss. In fact, it might help balance the scalp. Use a lightweight oil or blend of oils that’ll do the trick for you.

Skincare
The good old champi need not be given a miss. Pixabay

* Choosing the right shampoo: Humidity calls for thorough cleansing of the scalp. Using a gentle shampoo gets rid of the buildup and balances and nourishes your scalp. Be sure to apply the shampoo to your scalp only! Otherwise, you will dry out your hair.

* Use a leave-in conditioner: Frizziness is a common concern in the wetter months and leave-in conditioners are quite effective at nourishing the hair and making the strands feel smoother and softer to the touch. (IANS/JC)

(Skincare routine, Monsoon skincare, Monsoon hair care tips, Skincare Tips For Monsoon)

Previous articleScientists Identify Gene Linked To Thinness
Next articleTop 3 DIY Tips For Eco-Friendly Home Decor

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How Are Cyclones Get Their Name?

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY What is a cyclone The term 'Cyclone' is derived from the Greek word 'Cyclos,' which meaning 'Snake coiling.' Cyclones are formed by atmospheric...
Read more
Environment

Top 3 DIY Tips For Eco-Friendly Home Decor

NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, let's vouch to focus on sustainability and make environment-friendly changes to our interiors decor. Worried that it will cause a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Scientists Identify Gene Linked To Thinness

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers say they have identified a gene that either keeps people thin or makes them obese. They say the gene is present in all...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,497FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Are Cyclones Get Their Name?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY What is a cyclone The term 'Cyclone' is derived from the Greek word 'Cyclos,' which meaning 'Snake coiling.' Cyclones are formed by atmospheric...
Read more

Top 3 DIY Tips For Eco-Friendly Home Decor

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, let's vouch to focus on sustainability and make environment-friendly changes to our interiors decor. Worried that it will cause a...
Read more

Moonsoon Skincare Tips

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
While the monsoon might be enjoyable for a lot of us, curling up with a good book and cup of tea while it pours...
Read more

Scientists Identify Gene Linked To Thinness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers say they have identified a gene that either keeps people thin or makes them obese. They say the gene is present in all...
Read more

Mental Health Is Being Neglected Globally: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A report by a team of international medical researchers says mental health is being neglected across the world, but more so in developing countries....
Read more

Food Experts Say Fermented Mushrooms Slash The Bitterness In Cocoa

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An upstart U.S. food technology company has developed a unique fermentation process using mushrooms to reduce bitterness in cocoa beans that it believes will...
Read more

Here’s Why ISIS Is Proving So Hard to Defeat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Islamic State extremists have been bombed, strafed, derided, and pushed back, yet they fight on.“For ISIS, in very plain English, they don’t give as---...
Read more

Aftereffects Of Cyclone Tauktae

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Twelve days after the devastating Cyclone Tauktae grounded a barge near Palghar coast, fresh concerns have cropped up following an oil spill reported from...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,497FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada