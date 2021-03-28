Most Dangerous Jobs in America According to Workers Comp Lawyers & OSHA

Many of us remember the Discovery channel show Dirty Jobs starring Mike Rowe. Well, Discovery+ began airing new seasons of the show last year after an 8-year hiatus. The master of the dirtiest jobs in the world is returning to his role as the man who takes us into the jobs that American’s just do not want. And that got us thinking, Mike Rowe spends his time discussing the dirtiest jobs in America, about what about the most dangerous jobs in America?

We spoke to a few Florida workers’ compensation lawyers and asked them to take a look at some of the most dangerous jobs in America and talk a little bit about workers comp claims and about how these dangerous jobs can differ from the dangers faced in regular day to day jobs.

We also chatted to a few people at the fine Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and got their input.

On the basis of the annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries from the Bureau of Labor, etc., here are the topmost dangerous jobs in America.

1 – Farmers: Agricultural industry

That’s right. And you thought that those simple country boys were just feedin’ cows and keeping coyotes away from their chickens, and plowing fields. Nope.

A modern-day farm is a dangerous place filled with million-dollar machinery and engineering crafts that resemble science fiction weapons of war. Machines that in a blink of an eye could cut off a finger, arm, or worse. As a farmworker, you can be in an industry with the highest rate of fatal injuries in The U.S. That’s because agriculture tends to have 41 deaths in every 100,000 full-time workers.

Note that farmworkers can likely die or suffer severe injuries from accidents that involve getting caught in dangerous farm equipment or an overturning tractor, to say the least.

2 – Loggers and Garbage Men: Transportation and material moving industry

Moving and hauling is not a fair man’s job and though it may seem like easy work, it’s dangerous. The fact is that both loggers and garbage men are often killed or injured by the same means, in transportation accidents.

Moving trash and logs, jumping on and off large trucks, and constantly moving can be, well, very dangerous, and workers are injured every day.

The drivers themselves are also subject to injury, especially the logging truck drivers who haul the loads long distances over dangerous terrain.

3 – Roofers, Electricians: Construction industry

The construction and excavation industry has tied the transportation and material moving industry for the fatal work injuries in Florida which accounted for 55 out of 239 or 23%. Here are four types of construction accidents, which accounted for almost 60% of the fatalities.

Caught in between

Electrocution

Falls

Struck by objects

The construction industry accidents often happen due to the failure of the employer to properly supervise and train workers. It is also in part of the lack of safety equipment and protective gear like hard hats and harnesses.

4 – Steelworks: Ironworks Metal Industry

Among the most dangerous places to work are the machining and metalworking shops. And you can probably guess why right away.

Most of the injuries include fires and spills to severe lacerations or amputations. According to OSHA members, this can be mitigated or eliminated with proper workplace design and maintenance. But of course, this is tough because we can prepare for the worse, but nobody can plan for everything. Industry leaders continue to focus on the most common injuries and designing factory floor layouts and creating procedures to control the unexpected.

Tips To Prevent Common Injuries

Workers’ compensation lawyers will usually not deal in many of these cases because that’s why workers’ compensation exists, to ensure that employees are paid if they are ever injured!

The numbers don’t lie, because OSHA has revealed there are around 18,000 amputations, crushing injuries, abrasions, and lacerations every year. Moreover, there are more than 800 fatalities in addition to the injuries.

Well-maintained personal protective equipment

Clean work areas and stations

Proper safety guards and sensors

Comprehensive safety training

Documented safety ops

Preventing injuries is very important to have a productive and safe working environment. Employing the proper practices can greatly improve your operation for your business and your workers.

If you have identified the dangers or hazards inside your industry, it is important to establish a system that can maximize productivity without sacrificing safety for both your employees and your nature of business.

