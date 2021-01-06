Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business MSMEs Must Inculcate New Technologies And Solutions
BusinessIndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

MSMEs Must Inculcate New Technologies And Solutions

India is leading the growth in driving digital initiatives

0
MSMEs
'MSMEs should adopt new digital solution for growth.' IANS

As digital technologies make business processes automated and establish new productivity benchmarks, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) should adopt the new technologies and solutions which would help them reach the next level of growth, a senior official said.

At a recent session of the MSME Business Forum, Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog noted that with support from the government for going digital, India is leading the growth in driving digital initiatives.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“India is the fastest-growing e-commerce market. Digital payments have grown at a CAGR of 61 percent over the past three years. MSMEs can leapfrog to the next level and power India’s economy to a different level by leveraging digital technologies’ power,” a statement by MSME Business Forum quoted him as saying.

The official added that MSMEs can use technologies such as the cloud to roll out digital business models quickly. Additionally, technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, and Analytics can be leveraged to their full potential to roll out innovative products and service business models, he said.

ALSO READ: Survey: Digital Tools Can Enable In-Class Teaching In Rural Govt Schools

“The Indian MSME sector stands at the cusp of a new dawn. It has a golden opportunity to springboard to a new level by leveraging digital technologies’ power and potential. For the MSME sector, it is now time to embrace the future, and this is the perfect time to do so,” Ramanathan said. (IANS)

Previous articleBaked-in Global Warming Will Blow Past Climate Goals
Next article5 Factors To Keep In Mind While Buying An Inverter

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

5 Factors To Keep In Mind While Buying An Inverter

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY YASHVI JAIN Irregular power supply or frequent power cuts are prevalent across India- be it the urban areas or the small villages. Such situations...
Read more
Environment

Baked-in Global Warming Will Blow Past Climate Goals

NewsGram Desk - 0
The amount of baked-in global warming, from carbon pollution already in the air, is enough to blow past internationally agreed-upon goals to limit climate...
Read more
Environment

2020 Ended Up Being The 8th Warmest Year Since 1901

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Climate Research and Services (CRS) of the Indian Meteorological Department has released a statement on the Climate of India during 2020 which said...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Factors To Keep In Mind While Buying An Inverter

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY YASHVI JAIN Irregular power supply or frequent power cuts are prevalent across India- be it the urban areas or the small villages. Such situations...
Read more

MSMEs Must Inculcate New Technologies And Solutions

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As digital technologies make business processes automated and establish new productivity benchmarks, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) should adopt the new technologies and...
Read more

Baked-in Global Warming Will Blow Past Climate Goals

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The amount of baked-in global warming, from carbon pollution already in the air, is enough to blow past internationally agreed-upon goals to limit climate...
Read more

2020 Ended Up Being The 8th Warmest Year Since 1901

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Climate Research and Services (CRS) of the Indian Meteorological Department has released a statement on the Climate of India during 2020 which said...
Read more

Twitter Procures Podcasting App Breaker

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter has acquired the podcasting app Breaker for an undisclosed sum, a move that will cement its position in the world of Spotify, Stitcher,...
Read more

Apple Planning To Launch Smaller And Faster Chargers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Apple is reportedly planning to bring smaller and lighter versions of its USB-C wall chargers and Navitas Semiconductor is expected to obtain orders for...
Read more

Patna Water Body Attracts Hundreds of Migratory Birds

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Hundreds of native and migratory birds are flocking the reservoir in Bihar capital Patna nowadays, making nature lovers and birdwatchers make a beeline to...
Read more

Hotel Occupancy Has Grown To 35% In November 2020

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the emergence of recovery indicators, the hospitality sector has also witnessed a revival in room night demand in the last quarter of 2020,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada