Multivitamins, Omega-3, Probiotics May Cut Risk Of Covid: Study

Women who take multivitamins, omega-3, probiotics, or vitamin D supplements may be at less risk of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19 infection, according to a large population study.

Women taking probiotics showed a 14 percent lower risk of infections, while omega-3 fatty acids reduced risk by 12 percent. Multivits and vitamin D were associated with a 13 percent and 9 percent lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, respectively. However, no such clear associations were seen in men, said the research team, including Cristina Menni, from the Department of Twin Research and Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, UK.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Moreover, the intake of much-publicized vitamin C, zinc, or garlic supplements did not lower the risk of testing positive for the virus, showed the findings published online in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been plenty of celebrity endorsement of the use of dietary supplements to both ward off and treat Covid-19 infection. In the UK alone, market share rose by 19.5 percent in the period leading up to the first national ‘lockdown’ on March 23 last year, with sales of vitamin C rising by 110 percent and those of multivitamins by 93 percent. Similarly, zinc supplement sales rose by 415 per ]cent in the first week of March, at the height of Covid-19 fears in the US.

ALSO READ: Bleeding Gums Associated With Low Vitamin C Levels

Dietary supplements can help to support a healthy immune system, but whether specific supplements might be associated with a lower risk of catching SARS-CoV-2 isn’t known, the researchers said. To understand, the team analyzed information supplied by 372,720 UK people on the Covid-19 Symptom Study app, to see if regular supplement users were less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2.

“This is an observational study, and as such, can’t establish cause,” the team noted. But although the observed effects were modest, they were significant, note the researchers, who call for large clinical trials to inform evidence-based therapeutic recommendations. (IANS/JC)