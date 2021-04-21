Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Multivitamins, Omega-3, Probiotics May Cut Risk Of Covid: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

Multivitamins, Omega-3, Probiotics May Cut Risk Of Covid: Study

0
Multivitamins
Similarly, zinc supplement sales rose by 415 per ]cent in the first week of March, at the height of Covid-19 fears in the US. Pixabay

Women who take multivitamins, omega-3, probiotics, or vitamin D supplements may be at less risk of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19 infection, according to a large population study.

Women taking probiotics showed a 14 percent lower risk of infections, while omega-3 fatty acids reduced risk by 12 percent. Multivits and vitamin D were associated with a 13 percent and 9 percent lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, respectively. However, no such clear associations were seen in men, said the research team, including Cristina Menni, from the Department of Twin Research and Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, UK.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

Moreover, the intake of much-publicized vitamin C, zinc, or garlic supplements did not lower the risk of testing positive for the virus, showed the findings published online in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.

Multivitamins
Multivits and vitamin D were associated with a 13 percent and 9 percent lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, respectively. Pixabay

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been plenty of celebrity endorsement of the use of dietary supplements to both ward off and treat Covid-19 infection. In the UK alone, market share rose by 19.5 percent in the period leading up to the first national ‘lockdown’ on March 23 last year, with sales of vitamin C rising by 110 percent and those of multivitamins by 93 percent. Similarly, zinc supplement sales rose by 415 per ]cent in the first week of March, at the height of Covid-19 fears in the US.

ALSO READ: Bleeding Gums Associated With Low Vitamin C Levels

Dietary supplements can help to support a healthy immune system, but whether specific supplements might be associated with a lower risk of catching SARS-CoV-2 isn’t known, the researchers said. To understand, the team analyzed information supplied by 372,720 UK people on the Covid-19 Symptom Study app, to see if regular supplement users were less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2.

“This is an observational study, and as such, can’t establish cause,” the team noted. But although the observed effects were modest, they were significant, note the researchers, who call for large clinical trials to inform evidence-based therapeutic recommendations. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleMeditation Can Help Healthcare Professionals Repress Loneliness: Research
Next articleHere’s How Modernization Is Destroying Sri Krishna Land

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

A Vaccine To Prevent Opioid Addiction Underway

NewsGram Desk - 0
The time spent alone and in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in opioid overdoses. Now scientists are planning for...
Read more
Education

54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning...
Read more
Lead Story

Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that we're halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we'll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Vaccine To Prevent Opioid Addiction Underway

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The time spent alone and in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in opioid overdoses. Now scientists are planning for...
Read more

54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning...
Read more

Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that we're halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we'll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and...
Read more

Useful Skincare Tips For Summer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Your skin starts to show signs like clogged pores, acne, tan, and greasiness in summer. We can't blame it on the sun, but we...
Read more

A Whale Chorus Shows How Climate Change Could Affect Migration

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Eerie wails, explosive trumpets, and ghostly moans. The sounds from the underwater recorders had a story to tell, even without a single intelligible word:...
Read more

4 Essential Products To Have At Home During Covid-19 Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The rise of the second wave of Covid-19 has begun. It's imperative to take some major precautions and stay safe and eat healthily. Wonderchef...
Read more

IIIT-H Creates An Exclusive E-Bike Charging Solution

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) have designed a unique charging solution for e-scooters. Dr. Aftab Hussain, who heads the Processes,...
Read more

Here’s How Modernization Is Destroying Sri Krishna Land

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The construction frenzy being witnessed all over the Braj Mandal (Sri Krishna-Radha Land) that annually draws millions of devout 'bhakts' and pilgrims, is destroying...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada