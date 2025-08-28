Lil Nas X speaks up after his ‘terrifying’ arrest

Los Angeles, Aug 27 American rapper Lil Nas X has broken his silence on his recent arrest, and called it "terrifying". He was arrested last week after being found walking around in only his underwear in Los Angeles shortly before the morning.

He has now addressed his fans following the incident. In a story posted on his Instagram account, Lil Nas X said: "Your girl is gonna be OK, y'all. That was f****** terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days but your girl's gonna be alright”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Authorities claim that the 26-year-old star charged at police after being confronted, leading to his arrest, and he was charged on August 8, 2025 with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, pleaded not guilty in a court appearance. Los Angeles county's district attorney Nathan J Hochman said in a statement relating to the case, "Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety”.