Viral Claim Alleges There Was More to the Death of the King of Pop; New Theory Suggests He Was Silenced by Israel

The life of Michael Jackson was filled with thorns, which later spiralled into chaos during his final years. From his battle with vitiligo, a skin disease, to multiple child abuse accusations, Jackson breathed his last on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50. The cause of his death was cardiac arrest caused by an overdose of propofol and benzodiazepines.

Seventeen years since the world lost its greatest pop icon, several narratives and theories have emerged regarding Michael Jackson’s death, which has long been deemed suspicious. Years before his death, Jackson shared his ordeal with his sister, La Toya Jackson, telling her that someone was going to hurt him.

She told Piers Morgan in 2011, “He was afraid. He was afraid for his life.” Recalling another conversation, she quoted Michael as saying, “La Toya, I'm going to be murdered for my music publishing catalogue and my estate.”