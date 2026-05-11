Viral Claim Alleges There Was More to the Death of the King of Pop; New Theory Suggests He Was Silenced by Israel

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The life of Michael Jackson was filled with thorns, which later spiralled into chaos during his final years. From his battle with vitiligo, a skin disease, to multiple child abuse accusations, Jackson breathed his last on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50. The cause of his death was cardiac arrest caused by an overdose of propofol and benzodiazepines.
Seventeen years since the world lost its greatest pop icon, several narratives and theories have emerged regarding Michael Jackson’s death, which has long been deemed suspicious. Years before his death, Jackson shared his ordeal with his sister, La Toya Jackson, telling her that someone was going to hurt him.
She told Piers Morgan in 2011, “He was afraid. He was afraid for his life.” Recalling another conversation, she quoted Michael as saying, “La Toya, I'm going to be murdered for my music publishing catalogue and my estate.”
Amid the plethora of narratives surrounding the Billie Jean singer, one viral theory claims that Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, was murdered after he threatened to expose the true faces of the industry elites. Other theories allege that Michael was trying to protect children, which was said to be one of the reasons he built the Neverland Ranch in California.
See Also: How the Full Extent of Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Came Into the Public Eye?
As per the latest online conspiracy theories, Michael Jackson was allegedly going to expose the many crimes of Israel against humanity. A viral post on X, which has amassed over 900,000 views, claims that Michael’s assassination was pre planned by Israel and was allegedly mentioned in the controversial Epstein files.
The post further claimed that silencing Michael was necessary to “protect their (Israel’s) elite blackmail web.” The user even drew a comparison between Michael’s death and the alleged assassination of conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk.
Conrad Murray, Michael Jackson’s personal physician who prescribed him medication, was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 and was sentenced to four years in prison. None of these claims, however, have been supported by credible evidence so far.
It is no lie that, for years, millions of eyes were fixed on Michael Jackson. From references to his child abuse allegations being used as punchlines in movies to constant media scrutiny over his skin disease, Jackson remains a cultural force years after his death. Recently, he returned to the No. 1 spot on the Global Digital Artist Ranking with over 11,000 points.
His biopic, Michael, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, reportedly crossed $500 million at the box office, breaking records for a musical biopic and recreating the magic of Michael Jackson.
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What was the cause of Michael Jackson's death?
Michael Jackson died in 2009 due to a propofol overdose. His physician, Conrad Murray, was administering the dosage.
What was Michael Jackson's last word?
In his final moments, Michael Jackson reportedly pleaded for “some milk,” a term that was said to refer to propofol, as he was struggling with insomnia.
When did Michael Jackson visit India?
Michael Jackson visited India in 1996 during his HIStory World Tour.
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