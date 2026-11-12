He used to call her Mithoo ji, and she was six years older than him: Here is the epic love story of Lata Mangeshkar and former BCCI president Raj Singh Dungarpur

Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore, present-day Madhya Pradesh, in 1929. A family friend of the Mangeshkars helped young Lata start her musical career after her father died when she was 13. Over the years, she had established herself as the voice the country yearned for by the 1960s. From songs like Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from Mughal-e-Azam to devotional songs such as Prabhu Tero Naam, Lata Mangeshkar conquered people’s hearts with her melodious voice.

In the 1960s, she shared a close bond with cricketer Raj Singh Dungarpur, who was six years younger than her. The lesser-known love story of Lata Di and Raj Singh Dungarpur never really found its happily-ever-after, but neither Lata nor Raj Singh ever got married even after their separation. Raj Singh Dungarpur passed away in 2009 at the age of 74, whereas Lata Mangeshkar was 92 years old when she died.

The veteran playback singer had shared her views on marriage and music on several occasions. Reflecting on why she never got married, she once said, “People ask why I never married. To that, I say that God gave me a job to do, and I am very satisfied with my work.” She also talked about the moments of sorrow that everyone experiences in life, saying, “But my sorrow is very temporary. What I cannot bear to see is other people suffering. I feel a sense of joy by helping such people.”

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How did Lata Mangeshkar and Raj Singh Dungarpur Meet?

Her deep bond with Raj Singh Dungarpur started with friendship, which soon blossomed into an epic love story. As per some reports, he had a nickname for Lata Mangeshkar and used to call her ‘Mithoo Ji’. He was the youngest son of Maharawal Lakshman Singhji, who was the ruler of Dungarpur in Rajasthan. He was a popular Indian cricketer who played for the Rajasthan cricket team and the Central cricket team. He met Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai, where he had come to study law at the age of 24.

He was also friends with Lata’s younger brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Raj Singh and Lata’s love story hit a wall when his father learned about their relationship, which he strongly opposed.

Maharawal Lakshman Singhji rejected their relationship because Lata was not of royal blood and belonged to a different community. He also opposed their relationship because Lata Mangeshkar was six years older than his son.

Lata Mangeshkar had spoken about her relationship with Raj Singh when asked about it in an interview with Hindustan Times. She said, “There are some things only for the heart to know. Let me keep it that way.”



[Og/VS/RS]

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