Dev Anand and Suraiya: How the Bollywood couple fell in love but separated due to family opposition and religious differences

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
DEV ANAND, a Bollywood evergreen icon, gave Hindi cinema some of its biggest hits. He entertained audiences with famous films like Guide (1965), Hare Krishna Hare Ram (1971), Des Pardes (1978) and many more. The actor holds a special place in the hearts of millions of fans. He was so charismatic that, according to one legend, he was denied permission to wear a black coat publicly. It is true that after the massive success of his film Kala Pani (1958), in which he wore a black suit, rumours spread that authorities had banned him from wearing one.
The reason was that he was so mesmerising that his fans used to go wild to get a glimpse of him. When they did get to see him, they would sometimes faint or allegedly jump off buildings. But the actor whom everyone loved was unable to achieve his first love and had to marry someone else because of family disagreements. He is considered one of the greatest stars and had one of the most successful careers, but his love life remained incomplete.
The Indian actor, writer, director and producer, Dev Anand, gave Indian cinema some of its greatest hits of all time. Born in 1923, the actor was popularly known as the "Evergreen Star" of Indian cinema. Unlike other contemporaries who played rural roles, Anand frequently took on roles portraying modern, sophisticated and educated urban men. His charm, dialogue delivery and signature head-nodding mannerisms won the hearts of many. But the woman he loved, his first love, was the famous actress and playback singer Suraiya.
Unlike other pairs in the film industry who try to avoid talking about each other, their story was different. Both actors were vocal about their relationship and were seen talking about each other in interviews after their breakup. They loved each other, as both have claimed, but family circumstances led to their separation, with religion playing a major role.
Dev Anand became a major star and entertained audiences for nearly six decades, but before becoming such a big star, he had to struggle a lot. Reports say that when Dev Anand came to Mumbai, he had only 30 rupees in his pocket and nowhere to stay. As his money started running out, he realised that he needed to find a job and later landed a position as a clerk in the military censor office. He then started doing theatre with the help of his elder brother, Chetan Anand.
He later received an offer from Prabhat Talkies to make his debut in Hum Ek Hain (1946). Dev Anand was a newcomer in the film industry at that time. He met Suraiya in 1948 on the sets of their film Vidya (1948). They co-starred in the film, and Suraiya was already a well-established actress and singer. During the shooting, an accident happened when the boat used in a romantic scene capsized and Suraiya fell into the water. Dev Anand, like a hero, instantly dived in and rescued Suraiya. This cinematic rescue sparked their romance.
Both actors loved each other, and their relationship lasted for four years, before Suraiya's conservative grandmother intervened. Suraiya was deeply in love with Dev Anand, and both decided to get married.
Dev Anand even proposed to Suraiya, but she had to decline because her grandmother was against the marriage of Suraiya —who was Muslim — to Dev Anand. She persuaded Suraiya to reject Dev Anand's proposal, and that is how their love came to an end.
After their breakup, Dev Anand married Kalpana Kartik in 1954 and started a family with her. But Suraiya never married anyone and decided to live a peaceful life by herself with the memories she had made. She died in January 2004.
Throughout her career, she worked for 20 years and played leading roles in major films. She was a great actress who worked with almost all the famous stars of that time and also sang songs with singers like Mohammad Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Mukesh. She became the highest-paid actress of her time and died leaving behind a big legacy.
[OG/VP/RS]
Suggested Reading: