Dev Anand and Suraiya: How the Bollywood couple fell in love but separated due to family opposition and religious differences

DEV ANAND, a Bollywood evergreen icon, gave Hindi cinema some of its biggest hits. He entertained audiences with famous films like Guide (1965), Hare Krishna Hare Ram (1971), Des Pardes (1978) and many more. The actor holds a special place in the hearts of millions of fans. He was so charismatic that, according to one legend, he was denied permission to wear a black coat publicly. It is true that after the massive success of his film Kala Pani (1958), in which he wore a black suit, rumours spread that authorities had banned him from wearing one.

The reason was that he was so mesmerising that his fans used to go wild to get a glimpse of him. When they did get to see him, they would sometimes faint or allegedly jump off buildings. But the actor whom everyone loved was unable to achieve his first love and had to marry someone else because of family disagreements. He is considered one of the greatest stars and had one of the most successful careers, but his love life remained incomplete.