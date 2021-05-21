Friday, May 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Myanmar's Muslim Minority Might Get A Brief Reprieve
Lead StoryWorld

Myanmar’s Muslim Minority Might Get A Brief Reprieve

Myanmar, also known as Burma, has a long history of strife with the Muslim Rohingya dating back to the alliance between the Rohingya and Myanmar’s former colonizer, Britain

0
Muslim
Rohingya displaced Muslims. Wikimedia Commons

By Ralph Jennings

Myanmar’s military government, seen as the chief force behind previous long-term violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority, is leaving the population alone for now as it battles protesters. But analysts say the junta is expected to resume the old crackdown over time.

The junta seized power in a February coup from a civilian government and has been focused on quelling protesters, rather than the Rohingya minority that lives in a western region of Myanmar and continues to push for civil rights. At least 11 protesters were killed on Monday and 57 over the weekend in the bloodiest period since the military coup last month, the United Nations says on its website.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“The Tatmadaw is not going to change its policy toward the Rohingyas,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political science professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. “Tatmadaw” refers to the armed forces in the Myanmar language.

Muslim
Displaced Rohingya people in Rakhine State. Wikimedia Commons

“Right now, it’s just preoccupied,” he said. “I think it has been consumed by other crises and it’s actually facing a nationwide revolt against the coup, so I think the Rohingya issue now is on the back burner.” The protests could turn into a “prolonged crisis”, he added.

Myanmar officials had targeted the Rohingyas in a “systematic” way, the U.N. International Court of Justice said last year. It said, “genocidal acts” including mass murder, rape, and setting fires were intended to wipe out the group and cited a hardening crackdown since August 2017.

Civilian governments ran Myanmar from 2011 through this past January, but the military still held sway in national affairs. The Rohingya issue tainted the international reputation of Aung San Suu Kyi, a one-time opposition figure and the de facto head of state from 2016 through February. She was detained after the coup.

Muslim
A burnt-down house in a Rohingya village in northern Rakhine State, a result of sectarian violence in August 2017. Wikimedia Commons

An estimated 400,000 to 600,000 Rohingya live in Myanmar today. Conflicts with the government have left them without access to healthcare, education, and a viable market for commercial trade places, said Tun Khin, president of the advocacy group Burmese Rohingya Organization UK. Roughly one million Rohingyas who have fled to camps in Bangladesh live there now in poverty.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, has a long history of strife with the Muslim Rohingya dating back to the alliance between the Rohingya and Myanmar’s former colonizer, Britain, who fought together against a local Buddhist group. After Myanmar became independent in 1948, the government of the largely Buddhist country denied the Rohingya people citizenship. The Military led Myanmar from 1962 to 2011.

Junta lobbyist Ari Ben-Menashe said Myanmar’s generals want to repatriate Rohingyas who have fled to neighboring Bangladesh, Reuters reported on March 7.

Muslim
Rohingya refugees entering Bangladesh after being driven out of Myanmar, 2017. Wikimedia Commons

The military government showed a further relaxation toward old rivals on March 11 by removing a rebel group, the Arakan Army, from a formal list of terrorist organizations. The group had quit its attacks to seek peace, the state-run Mirror Daily said as cited in foreign media outlets.

ALSO READ: Myanmar’s Beauty Queen Takes Up Arms Against Military Junta

“Most people outside (the country) don’t realize how serious it is — they’re all fixated on this Rohingya issue,” Priscilla Clapp, former permanent charge d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Myanmar, told VOA in June.

Fighting with the Arakan Army in Rakhine state had added a threat to the Rohingya’s troubles. The state is a major base for Rohingya who remains in the country. Today’s government envisions building “nationwide eternal peace”, the Mirror Daily report said. In January last year, the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to “take all measures within its power” to prevent any acts of genocide against the Rohingya people. (VOA/KB)

(Muslim minorities in Myanmar, Myanmar Muslim crisis, Rohingya crisis 2017, Myanmar junta violence, the Rohingya genocide)

Previous articleKnow About Joseph Rainey, The First Black Congressman
Next articleMandala Art: Know About This Mindful Craft

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

Mandala Art: Know About This Mindful Craft

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Mandalas have been a common art form and social media theme lately. Circular patterns have been increasingly popular in recent years, appearing...
Read more
Lead Story

Know About Joseph Rainey, The First Black Congressman

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chris Simkins Lorna Rainey can only imagine what it was like for her great-grandfather to walk into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., 151 years...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID-19 And Our Hormones Are Strongly Linked: Experts

NewsGram Desk - 0
The human body's endocrine system that makes hormones is strongly involved in the SARS-Cov-2 infection -- the virus behind Covid-19 -- so much so...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mandala Art: Know About This Mindful Craft

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Mandalas have been a common art form and social media theme lately. Circular patterns have been increasingly popular in recent years, appearing...
Read more

Myanmar’s Muslim Minority Might Get A Brief Reprieve

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ralph Jennings Myanmar’s military government, seen as the chief force behind previous long-term violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority, is leaving the population alone for now as...
Read more

Know About Joseph Rainey, The First Black Congressman

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chris Simkins Lorna Rainey can only imagine what it was like for her great-grandfather to walk into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., 151 years...
Read more

COVID-19 And Our Hormones Are Strongly Linked: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The human body's endocrine system that makes hormones is strongly involved in the SARS-Cov-2 infection -- the virus behind Covid-19 -- so much so...
Read more

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima: “The Panchen Lama Controversy”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For the past 26 years, followers of Tibetan Buddhism have been waiting patiently for a glimpse of their spiritual leader, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, The...
Read more

How Assessment Techniques Make Online Learning Effective And Engaging?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Online learning is a significant investment for those willing to advance their careers, upgrade their skill set, or change careers while pursuing...
Read more

Know How New Amsterdam Became New York

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht New York, also known as the 'Big Apple' or the 'City That Never Sleeps,' is one of the busiest cities in the...
Read more

The Healing Powers Of Candles

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Considering the amount of time we've been spending indoors, our homes have truly become our havens. As we battle out several things and our...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada