Nagaland Election 2023: BJP-NDPP retain power in Nagaland, Congress left with a zero again

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Nagaland for a second successive term by winning 37 seats together in the 60-member state Assembly, for which elections were held on February 27.

The Congress, which governed the state for many years till 2003, had contested 23 seats but drew a blank once again. The grand old party had no legislator in the outgoing Assembly.

The NDPP won 25 seats, eight more than its 2018 tally, while the BJP secured 12 seats, the same as last elections.