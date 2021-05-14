Friday, May 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Namdhari Sect Providing Education To Slum Children
IndiaLead Story

Namdhari Sect Providing Education To Slum Children

A sect-inspired education initiative, which initially started in Ludhiana city in 2015, has now marked its presence in major cities like Amritsar and Patiala

0
Namdhari
In the meantime, volunteers, mainly the women, have opened multiple branches. IANS

An open-air school set up by the Namdhari sect of Sikhism led by spiritual head Thakur Dalip Singh in a street of Jalandhar city in Punjab, which is acclaimed for providing free quality education to slum children, is now providing them coaching to empower them amidst the uncertainty posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sect, known for a distinct white dress code and turbans, has been imparting education to the underprivileged children at their doorsteps for the past several years across the state through its volunteers.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

A sect-inspired education initiative, which initially started in Ludhiana city in 2015, has now marked its presence in major cities like Amritsar and Patiala and even in small-town Kalanaur in Gurdaspur district.

The sect believes that by empowering the children through education, they could push them out from the vicious cycle of poverty.

Namdhari
The sect, known for a distinct white dress code and turbans, has been imparting education to underprivileged children. Wikimedia Commons

Tracing its reformative journey, a sect spokesperson told IANS on Friday that earlier volunteers were dedicatedly teaching one to four children at a time in their shanties, giving them the much-needed individual support and guidance, at least thrice in a week.

Responding to the response, a non-formal education center was opened in Ludhiana where a group of children employed at scrap yards and tea shops, involved in petty jobs like roadside shoe shining and rag-picking, and also employed as domestic help were taught the basics of languages near their makeshift tents.

“We brought them together at one place i.e. a class,” spiritual head Thakur Dalip Singh told IANS.

The students, braving the extreme weather, sat on rugs and were eager to attend the school, he said.

Namdhari
The classes were held in open-street corners in the morning from Monday to Saturday. Pixabay

The classes were held in open-street corners in the morning from Monday to Saturday. As most of them were engaged in odd jobs to support their families, they couldn’t afford to lose their ‘jobs’.

After Ludhiana, the centers of non-formal education were opened in other cities and towns where a sizeable Namdhari population resides.

“Our volunteers have traveled a long way in the last six years. Starting their journey with just 25 children in 2015, now they have over 2,500 students,” added the spiritual head, whose sect has tens of thousands of followers in India and abroad.

In the meantime, volunteers, mainly the women, have opened multiple branches where special classes for learning vernacular languages, besides taking care of their physical and mental health and overall holistic development, were introduced for the children, most of them grown up amid domestic violence, alcohol abuse and other traumatic incidents at their early lives.

Namdhari
They have also started community libraries where the children can get books for studies at home. Pixabay

The volunteers have also launched the pre-primary section at some locations where children below five years are groomed to get admission in a government school. So far 1,500 such students have been enrolled in the schools.

At some places, the volunteers have hired rooms by pooling their resources and from donations near the slums to teach mostly the first-generation learners in their families.

ALSO READ: Education Without Ethics Leads To Intellectual Diarrhea

They have also started community libraries where the children can get books for studies at home.

The book is collected through donation drives. On average, the sect manages to collect around 500 books.

An offshoot of Sikhism, the Namdhari sect, whose spiritual gurus were known for pious ideals of promoting classical music and hockey, was founded in the 18th century by Bhai Ram Singh. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleDiets Don’t Work In The Long-term, But Lifestyle Changes Do
Next articleHere’s How A Man Turned Covid19 Crisis Into An Opportunity

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

5 Tips For Getting Through A Long-Haul Flight

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn A holiday in the sun! Travel and fun have been in limited supply during the past year, so it’s understandable that many...
Read more
Lead Story

The Most Stylish Hollywood Mother Of The Bride Dresses

NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Miller Mothers of the bride have always held great importance in the wedding. She is always by the side of the bride, and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Is Dental Checkup In Pandemic Safe?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to go for a dental checkup but afraid due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic? Take heart, according to a small study SARS-CoV-2 infection...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Tips For Getting Through A Long-Haul Flight

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn A holiday in the sun! Travel and fun have been in limited supply during the past year, so it’s understandable that many...
Read more

The Most Stylish Hollywood Mother Of The Bride Dresses

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Miller Mothers of the bride have always held great importance in the wedding. She is always by the side of the bride, and...
Read more

Is Dental Checkup In Pandemic Safe?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to go for a dental checkup but afraid due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic? Take heart, according to a small study SARS-CoV-2 infection...
Read more

Here’s How A Man Turned Covid19 Crisis Into An Opportunity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the Covid pandemic has battered many lives across India, some have turned this crisis into an opportunity. One such person is Farooq...
Read more

Namdhari Sect Providing Education To Slum Children

India NewsGram Desk - 0
An open-air school set up by the Namdhari sect of Sikhism led by spiritual head Thakur Dalip Singh in a street of Jalandhar city...
Read more

Diets Don’t Work In The Long-term, But Lifestyle Changes Do

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For decades, diet conversations globally have ranged from the simple and straightforward to elaborate and convoluted, the latter sometimes even bordering on crazy. In...
Read more

How To Choose The Right SPF

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
SPF known as Sun Protection Factor is an indicator of how effectively it can protect the skin from harmful sun rays. We need to...
Read more

Cancer and COVID-19: Here’s What You Need To Know

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
We face an unprecedented and exponential tsunami of Covid-19 positive, leading to a near-collapse of our healthcare system. Mortality due to the infection is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada