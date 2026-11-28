AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
AFTER 18 YEARS of one of India’s deadliest terror attacks, 26/11, India has achieved a lukewarm success to punish the enemy state Pakistan. From catching a young terrorist alive during the sinister attack and getting confidential information about Pakistan’s role to having the attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed listed as a terrorist at United Nations (UN) list are some of the achievements.
But there are many such enemies which are still lurking in the dark. The intel of one such was revealed by the only-captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab during 26/11 attack in 2008. He told the interrogators about the role of ‘Major General Sahab’ during the training period of 10 terrorists including him who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008.
The figure since then has been unidentified and keeps popping up in 26/11 chargesheets and trail documents by his rank only. He’s identified as “Accused Number 20: Major General Sahab- Name Not Known.” He’s the only one among 32 Pakistanis in the 2009 chargesheet who’s still an unknown figure to this day.
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Based on the inputs by Kasab and David Headley, The National Investigative Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet named many Pakistan Army Officers, including Major General Muhammad Khalid Rao, Colonel Sadatullah of the Special Communications Organisation (SCO), Major Iqbal and his superior, Lieutenant Colonel Hamza. But the identity of "Major General Sahab" has been like an abstruse mystery.
Not even a single photograph or any sketch of the figure exists. As of now, his only existence lies in Kasab’s statement.
During the police interrogation, Kasab told about his training days at camps set up by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Pakistan Army. He mentioned a mysterious figure “Major General Sahab,” who used to visit Lashkar training camp in Muzaffarabad (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).
"During the course of this training, an unknown man was also present. At that time, Hafiz Saeed and Lakhvi came there and met and hugged the unknown man, who was referred to from then on as 'Major General'. The Major General supervised the eight-week long training that made us into 'pucca jihadis'," Kasab told the investigation team.
He further recounted how the man used to attend training sessions to “motivate” the recruits. He also asked Kasab if he knew how to swim.
He then briefed an incident when Saeed and Sahab took their preparation test in which all the 10 had to hit a target at a particular distance through their guns. When they succeeded, according to Kasab’s statement he received a pat on his back from the Major General.
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Later on the night of November 26, 2008 the ten terrorists attacked Mumbai city at selected targets. More than 170 people, including 26 foreigners were killed and they held several hostage for nearly 60 hours in two five-stars hotels including The Taj Mahal hotel.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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