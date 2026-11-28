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Based on the inputs by Kasab and David Headley, The National Investigative Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet named many Pakistan Army Officers, including Major General Muhammad Khalid Rao, Colonel Sadatullah of the Special Communications Organisation (SCO), Major Iqbal and his superior, Lieutenant Colonel Hamza. But the identity of "Major General Sahab" has been like an abstruse mystery.

Not even a single photograph or any sketch of the figure exists. As of now, his only existence lies in Kasab’s statement.

Kasab recounted his meeting with the figure during the training

During the police interrogation, Kasab told about his training days at camps set up by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Pakistan Army. He mentioned a mysterious figure “Major General Sahab,” who used to visit Lashkar training camp in Muzaffarabad (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

"During the course of this training, an unknown man was also present. At that time, Hafiz Saeed and Lakhvi came there and met and hugged the unknown man, who was referred to from then on as 'Major General'. The Major General supervised the eight-week long training that made us into 'pucca jihadis'," Kasab told the investigation team.

He further recounted how the man used to attend training sessions to “motivate” the recruits. He also asked Kasab if he knew how to swim.

He then briefed an incident when Saeed and Sahab took their preparation test in which all the 10 had to hit a target at a particular distance through their guns. When they succeeded, according to Kasab’s statement he received a pat on his back from the Major General.