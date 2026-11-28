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IN IRAN, a 14 years old girl was beaten to death by her husband for asking to meet her parents, just 10 days after giving birth. The teenager, identified as Sogand Moshtareki, was forced into marriage when she was just 13 years old. Her husband, who is 20 years old, allegedly killed her after she asked him if she could visit her parents. Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) posted on X on November 26, 2026, quoting Sogand’s father, who said that she was still a schoolgirl when she got married.
Sogand was from Kerman province in Iran and had recently given birth. She had survived a traffic accident while being transported to hospital for childbirth. She survived that and safely delivered her baby but lost her life at the hands of her husband just days later after expressing her wish to meet her family.
Sogand was just 14 when she gave birth and was subsequently killed by her husband. Her father provided information to IHRNGO, which reported that she was still a schoolgirl when she got married. Following the marriage, her husband allegedly restricted her contact with her family, sometimes even locking her inside the house when he went out.
She was from Arzuiyeh County in Kerman province and was reportedly killed in Aban 1405 (October–November 2026). According to a police source cited by the human rights group, her death followed an assault. Her husband, who allegedly murdered her, has been arrested by the police.
According to some reports, the killing took place on 16 Aban (November 7). However, the exact date and location of the assault have not yet been established, according to the human rights group.
When Sogand told her husband after giving birth that she wanted to meet her family, she was killed. Upon confessing to the murder, her husband described the reason as a "family dispute". This case adds to the recent incidents of killings in Iran linked to forced marriages.
In another incident that happened on the same day as Sogand's death, a 21 years old pregnant woman, Sepideh Raeisi, from Fars province in Iran, was murdered. Sepideh was also reportedly forced into marriage and was allegedly killed by her husband. According to media reports, she was four months pregnant when her husband shot her after she tried to seek a divorce.
Another case occurred earlier this month, when a 19-year-old pregnant woman identified as Helia Fattahi was murdered in Iran. Human rights groups described the murder as a so-called "honour" killing. Helia was in a relationship with a young man and was two months pregnant when she told her parents about it. Her parents became angry and allegedly forced her to swallow approximately 30 anti-seizure pills.
Her parents then severely beat her and suffocated her with a pillow, leading to her death. The incident took place in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj. Authorities arrested her parents, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veis, who reportedly confessed to killing their daughter.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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