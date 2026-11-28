IN IRAN, a 14 years old girl was beaten to death by her husband for asking to meet her parents, just 10 days after giving birth. The teenager, identified as Sogand Moshtareki, was forced into marriage when she was just 13 years old. Her husband, who is 20 years old, allegedly killed her after she asked him if she could visit her parents. Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) posted on X on November 26, 2026, quoting Sogand’s father, who said that she was still a schoolgirl when she got married.

Sogand was from Kerman province in Iran and had recently given birth. She had survived a traffic accident while being transported to hospital for childbirth. She survived that and safely delivered her baby but lost her life at the hands of her husband just days later after expressing her wish to meet her family.