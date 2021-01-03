Sunday, January 3, 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success

Nawazuddin started his acting career with a one-scene appearance in the 1999 film "Sarfarosh"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin is tagged as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. Pinterest

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today.

Nawazuddin started his acting career with a one-scene appearance in the 1999 film “Sarfarosh”. Anurag Kashyap’s “Gangs Of Wasseypur” series of 2012 helped him attain critical acclaim and popularity, which he soon substantiated doing films such as “Kahaani” and “Miss Lovely”. Today, Nawazuddin is tagged as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.

Talking about his run-in Hindi cinema, Nawazuddin told IANS: “In my journey, I spent 12 years struggling. Finally, I started doing small roles and now, thank god, in 2012 ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, ‘Kahaani’, ‘Talaash’ and other films released, and the journey absolutely changed.”

The 46-year-old actor has had his share of hits and misses.

“There were ups and downs in the beginning,” he recalled, adding: “The times of struggles cannot be forgotten. I have learned a lot from those times. too. I experienced a lot of things then and it has helped me today. A man can also learn if the time is bad. I have learned a lot from that time (phase), and that is helping me today,” Nawazuddin added.

In 2020, the actor had two acclaimed performances, in releases the OTT-released films “Raat Akeli Hai” and “Serious Men”. (IANS)

