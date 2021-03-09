Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story NCW Working Towards Creating Digital Leadership Among Women
Lead StoryLife Style

NCW Working Towards Creating Digital Leadership Among Women

'We Think Digital', a global literacy program that aims at creating awareness among women and girls about digital security and imparts them training on keeping themselves safe online

0
Leadership among women
Making women digitally empowered. Pixabay

As we recognize the achievements of women across all spheres, this International Women’s Day, there are all the more reasons to celebrate women’s power. Women across the world have fought a valorous battle against Covid-19 as frontline workers, caregivers, and leaders who dealt with coronavirus better than their male counterparts.

This year’s UN Women’s International Women’s Day theme — “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world”, particularly resonates with me. It invites us to challenge and raise voices for equality, inspiring us to find ways to bring more women to the internet. It has taught us the importance of a more gender-equal society where women get their due representation and are part of the decision-making process.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Women have come a long way in breaking the existing systemic barriers and societal discrimination. However, besides the inclusive and exceptional leadership of women, this pandemic has also highlighted the underlying inequalities in society very prominently. In addition to the unequal brunt of the pandemic, women and girls have also had to face a shadow pandemic of gender-based violence.

Women and girls have been subjected to gendered abuse online such as cyber-stalking, online rape threats, and cyberbullying which intensified during the lockdown. As the internet has become an extremely vital part of everyone’s existence and employability, it is being increasingly viewed as a fundamental right and therefore access to safe digital space is crucial for the empowerment of women.

Leadership among women
Women should reclaim their space in every field. Pixabay

Gender-based cyber violence against women indicates the deep-rooted inequality in society and threatens the very participation of women online. The overt pressure of online abuse and threats often leads to women self-censoring themselves which is a win for the abusers and affects the cause of gender equality adversely. Online abusers often think cybercrimes will have no consequence, therefore, besides sensitizing people to behave responsibly, encouraging women to report online abuses and making them aware of the channels of redressal is crucial in ensuring their safety.

There are about 500 million internet users in India, but in urban areas, only 40 percent of women use the internet and in rural areas, it is estimated that there is only 31 percent of women users. With the increase in internet penetration and usage of technology to access even basic services like education which are needed by all, it has become necessary for the people equipped with the right competencies to enhance digital literacy among the citizens. Digital literacy includes but is not limited to assisting people to use computers. It also focuses on building skills required to get the necessary information to find a job, set businesses, and join the global community.

ALSO READ: One-Hour One Word Literacy Challenge: A Challenge To Promote Female Literacy

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has been constantly working towards creating digital leadership among women. However, we do feel that it is not the responsibility of a single entity. It is important for all stakeholders to come together. For example — we partnered with Facebook on implementing ‘We Think Digital’, a global literacy program that aims at creating awareness among women and girls about digital security and imparts them training on keeping themselves safe online. The project, which was launched in 2019 has trained more than 1,60,000 women 2019.

Online harassment restricts the participation of women in the digital space and restricts free participation and sharing of ideas. The National Commission for Women believes women should reclaim their space in every field and their equal representation online is a crucial frontier for strengthening their rights. Since internet accessibility has become a fundamental necessity for employment, decreased participation of women due to online harassment should be seen as cruelty against them. Access to online resources and space is the right of every woman and it is our collective responsibility to make the internet a safe space for women. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleConsuming Two Servings Of Oily Fish Per Week Can Help Prevent CVD
Next articleReport: 78.4 Percent Have Experienced Violence In Public Spaces

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more
Lead Story

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more
Education

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more

Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Criticized On Social Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media can be a dark place, especially if you are a celebrity. Stars often have to bear a brutal brunt of the digital...
Read more

Report: Companies Don’t Have The Leadership To Handle Remote Work

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite most employees saying they are more productive from home, companies still don't have the leadership and management experience to handle remote work, so...
Read more

Paytm Introduces Smart POS Application For Android Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's homegrown digital financial services platform Paytm on Tuesday introduced a "Smart POS" (point-of-sale) application for Android phones as well as its latest Internet...
Read more

Check Out “Arike”- India’s Second Most Downloaded Dating App!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Aisle, India's second most downloaded dating app on Monday launched its vernacular dating app 'Arike', for Malayalees residing in and out of India. Arike which...
Read more

Meet This Delhi Police Woman Constable Who Takes Charge of The Sentry Guard Duty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Every day as the clock strikes 8 a.m. Sunita Meena takes charge of the sentry guard duty at South Delhi's Hauz Khas police station...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada