Nepal Flash Floods LIVE Updates: Glacial Collapse Triggers Deadly Nepal-China Flash Flood, 170 Dead and Over 1,300 Missing

The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation, alarmed by the rising water level in downstream regions such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These regions remain on high-alert as the Nepal flash floods pose possible secondary flood risks.

Nepal Flash Flood: Glacial Collapse Triggered Disaster

On Wednesday morning, a massive glacier chunk broke off from the Langtang Lirung mountain located in Nepal’s Rasuwa district. This triggered an ice-rock avalanche, blocking the Lhende River. Eventually the river blockage burst, releasing a torrential burst of water and debris downstream. In the days preceding the disaster, experts noted critical climate conditions such as rising temperatures, which may have contributed to the glacial collapse and the subsequent flash floods.

Such was the scale of the catastrophe, that entire villages along the Bhote Koshi River were swept away and hydropower projects were destroyed.

Early reports suggested that an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude triggered the flash flood. However, later analysis by the American science bureau United States Geological Survey (USGS) indicated the seismic signal came from the landslide itself, not an earthquake.